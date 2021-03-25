Two more Indiana County businesses have taken out interest-free pandemic-recovery loans from a county-operated fund earmarked to help companies recover from economic hardships of the past year.
WH Fencing and 422 Home Sales each have borrowed $50,000 from the fund on six-year plans that call for no payments for the first 12 months, then principal payments for 60 months.
The county board of commissioners ratified the aid at a semi-monthly business meeting Wednesday.
Angela Campisano of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development said the fence installer would retain four workers and create the equivalent of four full-time positions by applying the loan as working capital for payroll, utilities and inventory. The manufactured-home dealer would keep 19 full-time employees at work and create 10 more jobs with the proceeds of the loan.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Heard an update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Executive Director Thomas Stutzman of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Stutzman said the county had been allocated 33,035 individual doses of vaccine through Monday (the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 7,699 people had received partial vaccination and 9,542 had been fully vaccinated through Tuesday) and that a proposal for a centralized community vaccination drive remains in the planning stages.
COVID-19 testing numbers have been “flat,” Stutzman said, and most are being given to people who are required to have them for medical or other reasons.
“We are still getting there but need to be patient,” he said. All CDC, state and local directives for stemming the spread of the virus remain in effect.
“We all have to remain patient. The amount of vaccine distributed to each location in the county and across the commonwealth is controlled by what the federal government is making available and it’s a slow process. We’re just not getting the delivery of what we had hoped to be able to have at this point.”
• Awarded contracts to Johnstown-based Quaker Sales Corp. for seal coating a 1.3-mile section of the Hoodlebug Trail between in Burrell Township at a cost of $33,988 to be paid from the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund and the road through Hemlock Lake Park in Banks Township at a cost of $23,933 covered by the county’s share of state gasoline tax money.
• Authorized the probation department to seek annual allocations of operational funding form the state offender supervision fund and the adult probation and parole grant-in-aid program.
• Approved a contract between Indiana County Children & Youth Services and Chester County Youth Center, a provider of shelter services for females at $205 a day and detention services for males and females from 10 to 18 years old, at a rate of $310 a day on an as-needed basis.
• Approved revisions within the rapid-rehousing component to the emergency services grant administered by Indiana County Community Action Program.
The change calls for taking $6,000 from the rental assistant effort (reducing it from $80,000 to $74,000) and adding the money to the housing services component (increasing it from $14,000 to $20,000).
The change reflects actual spending within the program, said LuAnn Zak of the county planning office. Other elements of the program — homelessness prevention, homeless management information services and administration — go unchanged.
• Agreed to cancel the first round of bidding on a project to dredge the Peg Run Reservoir in northern Indiana County. Dave Morrow of the planning office said the owner of a nearby property that had been designated as a temporary dump site for project waste has backed out of the plan. Rather than have a contractor submit uncontrolled change orders for alternate waste storage, Morrow said the county would arrange for a different site and include it in the specs for new bids.
• Certified that the county would provide $86,102 as a match for state financial assistance to Indiana County Transit Authority, the IndiGO bus service.
• Appointed Dennis Rolls, Randy Thomas, Thomas Stutzman, Jon Pina, William Roach, Mike Grimes and Mark Bertig to the Indiana County Local Emergency Planning Committee for terms that expire Feb. 28, 2023.
• Appointed Sonya Schrenkel, of Clymer, to the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority for a term through Jan. 31, 2025.
• Named Scott Elgin, of Indiana, to a term through Jan. 31, 2025, on the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority board of directors.