The head of the Indiana County Probation Department has been named to take over Indiana County Children & Youth Services.
Chief Probation Officer James Yaworski, who was named in May to succeed Michael Hodak in the probation office, will succeed Sarah Ross as the leader of CYS.
He will hold the title of chief probation officer and administrator of Children and Youth Services, according to a news release issued by the Indiana County commissioners’ office.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to play such a large part of the team in Indiana County,” Yaworski said, praising the leadership in the commissioners’ office and county courts.
Yaworski holds degrees in religious studies, sociology and employment and labor relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and retired as a major from the U.S. Air Force. He holds several military awards, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terror Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Outstanding Achievement Medal.
He worked as a youth development counselor, a drug and alcohol case manager, a parole agent and supervisor before he took charge of the probation office. He has training in evidence-based practices for community supervision and cognitive behavioral therapy, and is qualified as a coder. The commissioners said Yaworski is skilled in motivation interviewing, human resource management, mental health crisis intervention, sex offender supervision and defensive tactics.
Yaworski was selected from among 33 applicants.
“I look optimistically toward implementing evidence-based practices in order to provide Indiana County residents with the best possible services while keeping Children and Youth Services Agency focused on the best interest of the children,” Yaworski said.