One month into fiscal 2023-24, in a state that still does not have a budget, a spokesman for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania observed that, for many Pennsylvanians, this occasion does not even merit a blip on their radar screens.
As far as they can tell, CCAP Director of Media and Public Relations John Buffone said, it is business as usual.
But for county officials who bear the weight of responsibility to make sure services are available to their residents, Buffone went on, this occasion looms large.
He noted that this would be the time counties would expect the first of the fiscal year’s quarterly payments from the state for things like child welfare, mental health services, substance abuse services, homeless programs and other community supports.
“When we are faced with the possibility of delayed services for programs dealing with substance abuse, child welfare and mental health, the commissioners are understandably concerned,” said Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, CCAP’s second vice president. “It’s very frustrating for us to think those in need may have to wait for services, even for a short time, though we know the agencies responsible for those services are doing everything possible to ensure uninterrupted program delivery.”
However, Buffone said, after years of underfunding these services, the system is already at its breaking point.
He said providers have closed, waits to access services have increased to months, and then may only be available far away.
He said the financial uncertainty of not knowing how these services can be sustained without funding from the state creates even more stress, fear and worry that simply isn’t necessary.
“The current budget impasse is a unique situation in which we are seeing the strains of divided government,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in response. “It takes multiple pieces of legislation in order for a budget to go into effect and any legislation that becomes law requires 26 votes in the Senate, 102 votes in the House and the signature of the governor. With the recent resignation of a member of the House, their chamber now stands deadlocked, with an even number of Republicans and Democrats.”
Pittman was referring to the departure of state Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Pittsburgh, to devote time to her campaign for the Allegheny County Executive’s office.
“Having a chamber with a 101 to 101 split makes it very hard to see how some of these important pieces of legislation can be advanced until the vacancy in the House is filled again,” Pittman said. “While it is unclear what action the House will take over the next several weeks, Senate Republicans are continuing to work to put in place a full and complete budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.”
Buffone said it might be easy to look around and say the state budget impasse is no big deal at this point, but counties know better. He said the sky might not be falling yet, but county officials have to prepare for what could be a grim reality.
The CCAP spokesman said one missed payment is one missed payment too many.
“We call on the General Assembly and Governor Shapiro to work together to end this impasse as quickly as possible,” Buffone said.
Pittman reiterated that there have been conversations with Gov. Josh Shapiro “and believe there is a mutual understanding that we need to find a way to move forward. A prolonged budget impasse is in no one’s best interest.”
The dispute centers in part on the $100 million Lifeline Scholarships proposal that would aid students in lower-producing school districts to find alternatives, including private or parochial schools.
A Democratic supporter of that school choice option, Rep. Amen Brown of Philadelphia, told Dom Giordano on Philadelphia’s WPHT-1210 radio that he doesn’t favor eliminating the traditional public school system, “but we have to give our parents another option and leave it in their hands to choose where they want their child to go.”
In remarks transcribed by the Commonwealth Foundation, which supports the option, Brown is quoted as saying, “We let our parents choose what doctor they want to send their kids to, what college they want to send them to. But because of their financial situation, they’re forced to live in these communities that are impacted by gun violence, and they’re oversaturated in poor schools.”
Brown also offered that House Democrats opposed to the vouchers might find they would lose “all the goodies that Gov. Shapiro wanted in, and our caucus wanted in the budget,” because the state Senate could potentially send over a shoestring budget “and then no one wins.”
Shapiro initially favored the voucher option, but agreed to line-item veto that option out of the budget if it comes to his desk.
