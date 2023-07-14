A slew of matters involving Community Development Block Grant funding for Indiana County and two of its municipalities was among a long list of concerns presented by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development to the county’s board of commissioners Wednesday.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak asked the board to approve plan statements and goals for the 2023 CDBG program to meet compliance with federal and state mandates, that cover the county as well as CDBG entitlement municipalities of Indiana Borough and Center Township.
Zak said ICOPD has on public file all of the plans for affirmative action, employment opportunities for local business and low-income persons, bringing in at least 15 percent business for local companies on CDBG-funded contracts, minority-and-women-owned business, citizen participation and other matters.
Zak is the designated environmental review officer and Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David A. Morrow is the designated labor standards officer for specific CDBG and Home program compliance, as mandated by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
At ICOPD’s request, the board approved resolutions covering Indiana Borough and Center Township as CDBG entitlement communities. The board designated county Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer as the county’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, and county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai as the county’s Section 504 coordinator.
In other business involving ICOPD Wednesday, the board of commissioners approved a modification of a 2022 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Revolving Fund loan of $40,000 to Lukes Landscaping & Tree Service at the request of First Commonwealth Bank.
ICOPD Deputy Director for Economic Development Angela Campisano said the bank asked the county to subordinate its current lien position on Lukes’ business assets to facilitate a refinance. As Campisano noted, Lukes employs five full-time people, and all other terms and conditions of the original CARES Act RLF loan remain the same.
The county commissioners also approved an application to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 for $23,120 in liquid fuels aid for Grant Township, to partially offset eligible project costs for installation of approximately 600 feet of guiderail along Pine Vale Road.
That’s 85 percent of the total estimated project cost of $27,200, with Grant Township making a commitment to cover the remaining 15 percent. ICOPD officials said the project is needed for safety provisions, due to steep embankments overlooking residential properties and a stream crossing.
