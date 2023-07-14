A slew of matters involving Community Development Block Grant funding for Indiana County and two of its municipalities was among a long list of concerns presented by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development to the county’s board of commissioners Wednesday.

ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak asked the board to approve plan statements and goals for the 2023 CDBG program to meet compliance with federal and state mandates, that cover the county as well as CDBG entitlement municipalities of Indiana Borough and Center Township.