A humane rescue of more than 20 dogs and a horse last month has provided the need for area animal shelters to seek special assistance of funds and other times to help rehabilitate the animals.
Beth Finegan, executive director of the Indiana County Humane Society, said the dogs were found “running loose and that the owner had been found deceased” in the Clyde area.
The rescue of the animals involved several organizations from Indiana County and beyond in an investigation that continues.
“By working with the Indiana County coroner, the Indiana County Humane Society not only rescued animals but has assisted in any way possible with the ongoing investigation,” Finegan wrote in an email. “Many other area agencies aided in the rescue of the Clyde Canine Crew and the Indiana County Humane Society is grateful for the teamwork that made this rescue successful especially Four Footed Friends, Cambria Area CART, Action for Animals and Cross Your Paws. These organizations are also looking for support and donations for the dogs they are caring for and we encourage our community to give to them as well.”
Locally, the Indiana County Humane Society brought 18 dogs and a horse to the shelter.
“On site, we rescued other dogs that were immediately transferred to other area rescues,” Finegan wrote. “Collectively, the Indiana County Humane Society and other area organizations have rescued over 20 dogs and one horse.”
At the humane society, the dogs “are all being seen by a local veterinarian and many of them are on a special diet that is expensive but necessary in order to help them safely gain weight,” Finegan explained. “Just these two expenses amount to a lot monetarily so cash donations are greatly appreciated.”
The humane society is also accepting donations of Chewy.com gift cards for the purchase of the special food.
“Some of the rescued dogs are malnourished and need to gain weight,” she wrote. “We do this by feeding them special food six times a day and are already seeing weight gain. A couple dogs have conditions like deafness and vision issues and, unfortunately, one dog was immediately brought in for veterinary care for respiratory issues but did not survive.”
For the humane society, donations can be made at the shelter at 191 Airport Road, or at the donation stations at Indiana Borough Police Department, 80 N. Eighth Street, or Noble Stein, 1170 Wayne Ave.
The humane society is also accepting pet supplies and cleaning supplies such as bleach and laundry detergent.
Finegan said many of the dogs will make wonderful pets after recovering.
“As a group, these rescued dogs are beautiful and have the sweetest dispositions and with a little time and rehabilitation they will become available for adoption and make wonderful pets!” she wrote.
At Four Footed Friends, Director Jeanne Stelmak said FFF has nine dogs from the situation.
“The dogs we have are going to require vet care, some more extensive than others, but they should all be adoptable dogs,” Stelmak said in an email. “We are requesting monetary donations to go toward vet bills. Donations can be sent to FFF or to Ebensburg Animal Hospital or Indian Springs Veterinary Hospital for FFF’s account.”
Finegan reminded the public to speak up about concerning situations.
“If anyone in the community sees a situation that concerns them regarding animal welfare please contact the Indiana County Humane Officer at (724) 465-7387, she wrote.