The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Indiana County since the pandemic reached the area in March has eclipsed 300.
With 12 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the 24 hours ending at midnight Thursday, the county now has registered 309 coronavirus infections.
The figures ballooned this week as the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 14 new cases Wednesday and 11 from Sunday through Tuesday.
The number today counts 288 diagnosed through testing and 21 “probable” cases based on symptoms and risk factors.
The health department registered no deaths from COVID-19 among Indiana County residents in July. The last death of a county resident, the sixth since the spring, was recorded June 24.
The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Indiana County personal care facilities has stood at 39 for most of the past week, leading to speculation that the rise in the overall number of cases this week has largely not been among senior citizens.
The health department case counts do not reflect the dates the patients came in contact with the virus, the day they became asymptomatic, the day they first displayed symptoms or received treatment, the day they were tested for virus or the day the lab reached a positive finding. The case counts are recorded on the days the data was reported to the state health department.