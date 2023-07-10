Indiana Multimodal Corridor- Hoodlebug Trail Extension Project

The Indiana Multimodal Corridor- Hoodlebug Trail Extension Project was developed in 2013 as a 2.5 mile concept aimed at connecting what was the terminus of the Hoodlebug Trail to downtown Indiana Borough.

 Courtesy Indiana County Office of Planning and Development

Indiana County’s Office of Planning and Development said a grand reopening is scheduled July 22 at 10 a.m. for the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension.

This project has accomplished a number of key objectives, ICOPD officials said in a Friday news release, including: