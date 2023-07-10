Indiana County’s Office of Planning and Development said a grand reopening is scheduled July 22 at 10 a.m. for the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension.
This project has accomplished a number of key objectives, ICOPD officials said in a Friday news release, including:
• Providing greater connectivity and between and through White Township, Indiana Borough and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
• Providing safer and more accessible multimodal transportation opportunities.
• Enabling local recreation and eco-tourism and economic development that is promoted in Indiana County, and building upon what the county already has been pursuing and what already exists.
• Adding additional mileage to an expansive regional trail network known as the Trans Allegheny Trails, that will allow one to ride, walk or run from downtown Indiana to downtown Ebensburg.
• Providing a direct route for folks from the IUP campus and community looking to navigate to Indiana Borough and the downtown area.
• Inspiring continued efforts to capitalize on opportunities related to Active Transportation amongst project partners.
As explained by ICOPD officials, the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension Project was started in 2013 as a 2.5 mile concept aimed at meaningfully and thoughtfully connecting what was the terminus of the Hoodlebug Trail to downtown Indiana, continuing on through town and ultimately reaching the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike Road.
County officials said they developed a funding plan that consisted of two grant sources and a local match component — but ended up losing the primary grant funding contribution to somewhere else in the southwestern Pennsylvania region as ICOPD awaited an announcement regarding the second grant opportunity.
The office said the county did end up receiving the second grant of $280,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, that was matched by a local contribution of $120,000 from project partners for a total project cost of around $400,000.
ICOPD said partners contributing financially to the local match included IUP, Indiana Borough, and the Indiana County Commissioners. White Township, as a project partner, contributed directly to the project by acquiring a highway occupancy permit through PennDOT to take us across Rose Street and continuing improvements through an old right of way for 13th Street.
On July 22, the celebration of project accomplishments will include the opportunity to participate in a Hoodlebug Trail Appreciation and Awareness Ride down the length of the project corridor and out into White Township to a turn around point just beyond Indian Springs Road.
ICOPD said participants may then decide to stop at Levity or somewhere else along or near the trail/corridor for a bite or a beverage prior to riding back to town or home. All are invited to this free event.
