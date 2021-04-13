The next step in Indiana County’s bid to expand broadband service comes Wednesday, when the county board of commissioners considers issuing a request for proposals utilizing a federal $1.5 million matching grant.
“We have identified unserved and underserved areas in the county with respect to broadband,” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said Monday.
Stauffer said a number of municipalities will be targeted for installation of nearly 100 miles of fiber optic cable, as well as close to six to eight wireless nodes or sensor networks that can extend service for two to three miles from physical infrastructure.
Earlier this month, Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of the 15th Congressional District, which includes Indiana County, announced Appalachian Regional Commission approval of that $1.5 million matching grant for an Indiana County Broadband Deployment Initiative.
“The (Appalachian Regional Commission) application was submitted last April, so we have been working at this for almost a year,” Stauffer said.
In turn, it was the latest development in a long-term effort.
“This has been a priority for more than 10 years,” the ICOPD director said.
Thompson said that funding and what’s raised to match it is meant to provide high-speed broadband access to approximately 825 households and 75 businesses.
“We’ve been working to identify those areas, and we have some mapping,” Stauffer said.
“The county is not an internet service provider, so I’ve developed an RFP, as soon as we get all the contracting and the permission to move forward, to internet service providers.”
Among those ISPs is Freeport-based Salsgiver Inc., which has had contracts with the county for upgrading emergency radio services since 2011.
Also, Stauffer said, “last year we started doing some things with Comcast.”
In addition, there were three efforts last year to direct federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding toward broadband expansion in the county, including the addition of $250,000 last August to that ongoing upgrade of the county’s emergency radio system.
Stauffer said Monday that the county hopes to attract not just $1.5 million in matching funds, but maybe a package that could total “six or nine or 12 million dollars,” some from private sources.
“As part of our (RFP) we will look very favorable (at businesses) that want to invest their own money,” Stauffer said.
In any case, Indiana County is not going into business for itself with internet service, nor compete with existing ISPs.
“If you have service, we are not trying to create competition, we are simply trying to target the areas that have no service or have very limited service,” Stauffer said.
State assistance also will be part of the plan. Stauffer said the state Department of Community and Economic Development will administer the federal funding, while the county works closely with Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Indiana County’s broadband initiative has roots in efforts dating back a decade.
Stauffer said it is a bid to bring something good “amid all the suffering and pain, losing people, economic issues,” of the past year.