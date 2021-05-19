First Deputy Register & Recorder Maria Jack edged incumbent Register & Recorder Karen Vehovic-Green, 5,365 to 4,999, for the Republican nomination for a four-year term in the position.
Maureen M. Connelly was unopposed for the Democratic nod for that position with 5,067 in her primary.
In other row office races, Republican Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. was unopposed his bid for renomination for a third term, with 9,947 Republican votes.
No Democrat filed for the position. There were 309 Democratic write-in votes for coroner.
Incumbent county treasurer Kimberly McCullough, a Republican, also was unopposed, netting 9,662 votes in her primary, while 251 write-in votes were recorded for the Democratic nomination for treasurer.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee appears headed for a fourth six-year term, after cross-filing without opposition and netting 2,540 Republican and 1,711 Democratic votes in Region 40-3-02.