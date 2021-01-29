Has the dust settled yet?
It’s election time again.
Talk of seats up for election, petitions to get on the ballot and vote-by-mail applications had a special place Wednesday at the bi-monthly meeting of the Indiana County board of commissioners.
It was carved away from the commissioners’ agenda and presented, for the first time, in a separate meeting of the commissioners wearing their Indiana County Elections Board hats.
Debbie Streams, director of the county voter registration office, said 9,684 voters who requested mail-in ballots in 2020 are now receiving their paperwork to decide how they want to vote in 2021.
Along with a letter of explanation, Streams said, voters will find a blue form to complete if they want to be placed on the permanent vote-by-mail list and a green form that they should return if they want to vote in person at the polls from now on.
Streams said voters could drop off the form at the courthouse, or mail them back.
“What prompted this mailing is that last year … anyone who checked the box on their application wanting to be added to the permanent mailing list … initiated this mailing” to restate their intention or change their mind, said Chief Clerk Robin Maryai.
Voters have the option to apply through the state elections website to be placed on or removed from the vote-by-mail list.
As an odd-numbered year, the 2021 election will feature local and county positions including all local tax collectors, judges and inspectors of elections; some borough council members and all borough mayors; about one-third of the township supervisors and auditors; about half of school board members; Indiana County treasurer, register and recorder, and coroner; judge of the Homer City magisterial district court; and two judges of the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas. Voters will be asked whether to retain Judge Thomas Bianco for another 10-year term and to choose a successor to Judge William Martin, who has retired, also for a term of 10 years.
Those seeking election may announce their intentions any time, but no one truly can be a candidate until Feb. 16, the first day to circulate and file nominating petitions.
Signed petitions are due March 9, Maryai said, and she cautioned candidates to act quickly because the deadline will not be extended. The primary is Tuesday, May 18.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Approved a loan from the county’s new COVID-19 pandemic business assistance fund to Nap Patti’s Bar Inc., the
- corporate parent of
- Nap’s Cucina Mia and Josephine’s Enotica restaurants on Philadelphia Street, Indiana.
The Patti family will borrow $50,000 from the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund for working capital to cover payroll, inventory, utilities and other operating expenses that the business was hampered from sustaining due to closings and occupancy restrictions imposed during the pandemic disaster.
Like the loans approved earlier to the Rustic Lodge and Spaghetti Benders, the interest rate is zero percent fixed for four years with no payments required during the first year.
The county established a revolving loan fund of $1.23 million last year to assist a variety of businesses in addition to industrial and manufacturing that suffered economic hardship from pandemic suppression measures.
The restaurants will retain eight full-time employees by taking out the loan, said Angela Campisano of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
- Took early steps toward the construction of a new hangar at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The commissioners allowed the county planning office to apply for a $750,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Executive Director Byron Stauffer, of the planning office, said the grant money alone would be spent on necessary infrastructure improvements in advance of actual construction of a hangar.
- Approved an extension of the impending deadline to spend block grant money awarded in 2017 to Indiana Borough for construction of storm water drainage improvements on South 15th Street.
- The money originally was earmarked for improvement of a flood water impoundment area on the east end of Water Street. The commissioners allowed an extension through Jan. 31, 2022.
- Set the compensation rates for those who would be elected as municipal tax collectors for the next four years.
Those who collect more than $50,000 of tax revenue would be paid 1 percent of the total. Those who collect $50,000 or less would be paid 5 percent.
They also would be paid 5 percent of penalty fees collected on late payments.
- Appointed Susan McLoughlin, of Homer City, to a six-year term on the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority board of directors.
- Named Vince Receski as a farm operator representative on the Indiana County Conservation District board of directors for a term that expires Jan. 1, 2023.
- Agreed to allocate $13,000 of county money as a match for the Indiana County Farmland Preservation Fund.
- Ratified a landowner agreement enabling the award of a $491,500 grant to the conservation district for the Lucerne 3A Waterworks abandoned-mine drainage discharge project. Commissioner Sherene Hess said an existing passive treatment system would be rehabilitated.
“This will alleviate a good deal of the discharge,” Hess said. “It’s a significant grant, so we appreciate the Department of Environmental Protection’s investment in Indiana County.”