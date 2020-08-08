The ongoing effort by Indiana County residents to promote self-responses to the 2020 Census has won a commendation from the Philadelphia Regional Census Center.
“Each week I send the description of an event one of my partners has completed,” Philadelphia Partnership Specialist Richard Buck wrote in an email to the Indiana County Complete Count Committee.
“Each of the 19 partnership specialists in the Harrisburg Lane (subsection) do the same, as do the specialists from all nine states the Philadelphia office serves,” Buck went on. “Last week I submitted Indiana County Counts Day as my event.
“I am happy to say that it was chosen as the Highlight of the Week.”
“You all need to be congratulated on this recognition for your efforts,” Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said, after promotion of the recent Indiana County Communities Count Day was honored from among local efforts in the Harrisburg Lane.
Josh Krug, Indiana County Complete Count Committee chairman and deputy director in the planning section of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, hailed senior
planner Molly Sarver “for her efforts in creating a highly appealing graphic.”