League of Women Voters National Voter Registration Day

Promoting National Voter Registration Day, observed Sept. 19, are, from left, Jeannie Broskey, Cheri Widzowski and Susan Wheatey.

 Submitted photo

Tuesday, Sept. 19, is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County encourages every resident of the county to register to vote or, at the very least, check their voter registration status and polling place location.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated every year on the third Tuesday in September. It celebrates democracy and involves volunteers and organization across the United States in a coordinated effort on a single day to encourage citizens to register to vote.