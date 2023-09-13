Tuesday, Sept. 19, is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County encourages every resident of the county to register to vote or, at the very least, check their voter registration status and polling place location.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated every year on the third Tuesday in September. It celebrates democracy and involves volunteers and organization across the United States in a coordinated effort on a single day to encourage citizens to register to vote.
The following are convenient ways to register to vote:
• In-person at the Voter Registration Office
• By U.S. Mail after obtaining or downloading the paper application
• At PennDOT and some other government agencies.
Use the online website: www.vote.pa.gov to access the “PA Online Voter Registration Application.” In addition to the voter registration application, additional resources on this website include information for first-time voters as well as how to apply for a mail-in ballot, locate a polling place and update and check voter registration.
A second option is to register to vote in-person at the Voter Registration Office in the Indiana County Court House, 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A third option is to register using a paper application. If you prefer to use a paper form, download the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application from the website: www.vote.pa.gov, and print, complete and sign the application. Then, mail the completed application. In addition, paper forms of the Pennsylvania Voter Registration may also be obtained from the Voter Registration Office in the Indiana County Court House.
Last, you can also register to vote in-person at many other state government offices (e.g., PennDOT).
Importantly, prior to Election Day on Nov. 7, the League of Women Voters recommend you prepare to vote by checking your voter registration status and the location of your polling place (website: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov).
For more information about the League of Women Voters, of Indiana County visit lwvindianacounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.