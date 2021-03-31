They have more than $5.5 million.
They have to give it away.
Just $19,461 has been claimed.
Indiana County human service leaders are in a challenging position in their quest to help county residents pay the rent and utility debts they’ve racked up because of the coronavirus pandemic or current joblessness.
Billions in federal money (the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021) have been allocated through the states (in Pennsylvania, the Department of Human Services) to the local assistance agencies to help people recover from their economic hardships. It’s the Emergency Rent/Utility Assistance Program and they call it “e-rap” (ERAP) for its initials.
Half the task is getting the word out to the people who deserve the money.
The other half is getting those people to step forward and claim it.
There is a backlog, though. Lisa Spencer, director of Indiana County Department of Human Services, and Michelle Faught, director of Indiana County Community Action Program, said 131 people have applied for ERAP help and 23 of the applications have been screened in the first three weeks of the program (seven have been approved for an average of almost $2,800 each).
With less than $20,000 approved so far, the July 31 deadline is looking oh so close.
The county has four months to award at least $3.6 million, about two-thirds of the total grant. The state would take back the unspent money if the county misses the deadline.
Spencer and Faught want to make clear the qualifications for the money. They’re convinced that many people unknowingly qualify when they think they have too much income or don’t have debts that resulted from the pandemic. They’re urging county residents to let ICCAP’s staffers, including some temp workers who have been hired specifically for this purpose, to guide people through the qualification process.
Anyone who pays rent should call.
Anyone who is out of work right now should call.
At the rate of $2,780 per grant, fewer than 1,990 homes would benefit from the aid. Faught and Spencer are thinking the $5.5 million may not be enough — but at the same time, they’re wondering whether the pandemic has truly created $5.5 million of financial burden on Indiana County residents.
The household income to qualify is based on the number of people living under the roof — parents, children, extended family:
• One person: $3,029 a month or $36,350 a year
• Two people: $3,463 a month or $41,550 a year
• Three people: $3,896 a month or $46,750 a year
• Four people: $4,325 a month or $51,900 a year
• Five people: $4,675 a month or $56,100 a year
• Six people: $5,021 a month or $60,250 a year
• Seven people: $5,367 a month or $64,400 a year
Once a head of household shows they make less than the income level, they get a foot in the door.
“I think that’s why I’m surprised as well that we don’t have more applicants,” Spencer said. “But if people are staying on top of their rent, that could be why. But our main message to all residents of Indiana County is that any renter who is behind on their rent or utilities should call ICCAP to see if you qualify for this program.
“Anybody on unemployment should call ICCAP to see if they qualify. Anybody who got their hours cut and falls below the income guidelines should also call ICCAP because of the effect on household income.”
Anyone can reach ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Then comes what could be called creative thinking to find COVID-19-related burdens.
Someone who has remained employed since the start of the pandemic may not directly connect their unpaid rent or light bills to the virus.
But someone who paid for higher coronavirus-related medical expenses and fell behind on their gas and water bills can qualify.
Someone who paid unexpected child care costs because their kids had to learn at home and skipped paying some months of rent could qualify.
“A household with everyone at home because of distance learning and remote working, and with higher bills that accumulated for utilities, would be indirectly related to COVID,” Spencer said. “ICCAP will ask all the questions necessary to make sure they’ve covered all the bases and see if someone qualifies.”
College students who were laid off from jobs they held to pay their off-campus living expenses and therefore still owe on old utilities or rent can qualify.
Students who depended on money from parents to pay rent but fell behind because their parents were laid off because of the pandemic could qualify.
Retirees who took on higher costs for medical care or COVID-19 prevention and let their electric bill fall behind could qualify.
“People on fixed income who had to pay rising costs of medications, because some went up substantially — that might be indirectly related to COVID,” Spencer said.
People who have the least income will be rushed through the process first to have their qualifying debts paid.
The very nature of the debts that the $5.5 million is intended to pay has a bearing on the publicity campaign to reach the people who owe the money.
Landlords are waiting for tenants to pay past due rent. Faught said they’ve been notified, and some have even filled out the application forms for tenants to turn in.
“Some have filed three or four at a time,” Spencer said.
The electric, gas and water companies are waiting on accounts to be brought up to date (the government-ordered ban on service disconnections ends today). Spencer said the utilities have been asked to send ERAP information to customers with monthly bills.
“So, this is an opportunity for landlords and utility companies to make themselves whole,” Faught said. “For any Indiana County resident who lost income or suffered hardship because of the pandemic, this is an opportunity for them to catch up on everything and maintain their housing security.”
Money will be provided for up to 12 months of accumulated debts.
“Our outreach program has been extensive,” Spencer said. Traditional announcements in the newspapers and on radio stations, postings on social media, popup ads on smartphones, links on popular local websites, flyers on community bulletin boards, contact with landlord associations and the Housing Authority of Indiana County, letters to clients of other ICCAP service programs, notices to boroughs and townships and police departments and fire departments and churches – anyone who may have occasion to be in touch with renters and jobless people.
They’ve looked under rocks found under other rocks.
The challenge has been to identify and reach the Census-estimated 10,060 rented households in Indiana County including ones beyond the reach of radio signals, outside newspaper circulation areas and without access to the internet.
“We’ve hit laundromats, Sheetz stores, post offices …” Spencer said.
When someone meets the qualifications, the formal application follows. Applicants have to show copies of their past due bills or rent statements and give proof of income — but ICCAP may use information on file for people who applied for other assistance in the last 30 days.
They may apply in three main ways.
• People can pick up and complete paper copies from the ICCAP office, or get help on the phone from ICCAP.
• They may log on to www.compass.state.pa.us to apply online. People who have no computer can visit the ICCAP office, 827 Water St., to use a public desktop.
• They may also contact Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to talk to staffers trained in walking people through the online application process, Faught said. The application is similar to that for the food stamps program.
“My fear is that people may not be calling just because they feel they won’t be qualified,” Spencer said. “We don’t want them to just assume they won’t be qualified because of the income guidelines or eligibility. I wish we could take that guesswork away from people. They just need to call.”