Winnifred Weamer Davis, the oldest living resident of Indiana County, will turn 108 on Sunday.
Davis is the fifth of nine children, born in 1912 to Earl and Jeanette Weamer. Her father was a funeral director in Homer City, and her mother was a teacher.
Born and raised in Homer City, Davis spent her life living in the home she loved at 262 S. Main St. When she was in her late 90s, she moved into assisted living at Moorehead Place in Indiana, where she still resides.
“That never worried me, my birthday,” Davis told the Gazette in a 2018 interview — when she was 105. “I just want to keep having birthdays. That’s the goal, right? I’ve never felt like I was old.”
She married Kenneth Davis, another Homer City resident, in 1936 and had five children. Ken Davis died in 1985 at age 71. In addition to raising four daughters, she also worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. Winnifred has been widowed for the past 37 years. She has spent that time traveling with groups as well as with her grown children, creating and caring for her yard, enjoying friendships and generally reflecting on a life well lived.
The majority of her siblings lived well into their 90s.
Winnifred is the only remaining sibling of the Weamer household. Her brothers and sisters were June, Fern, Eugene, Margaret, Olyn, Clarence, Isabel and Max. The last to pass away was Isabel, who died about two years ago in her early 90s. Eugene died just short of his 100th birthday while in assisted living in Indiana, according to Janet Lambarth, Winnifred’s oldest daughter.
Winnifred’s daughters are Beverley Hewitt, 74, of Maryland; Valerie McCoy, 73, who lives in Indiana state; Melanie, 69, of Washington, D.C.; and Lambarth, 77, who lives in Washington state.
When asked her secrets to living a long life, Davis replied, “Keeping busy all the time. Thinking of other people. Going to church.”
“Winnifred never wanted any of her children to remain in Homer City,” Lambarth said. “She wanted all of us to ‘get an education (college),’ be able to take care of ourselves, move away, see what the rest of the world was like. She has been an excellent mother because we all have different personalities, and she has loved, supported and accepted all of us.”