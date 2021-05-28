More than 40 Indiana County hotels, restaurants and taverns will share in over $950,000 of government coronavirus pandemic recovery funds awarded Wednesday by the Indiana County board of commissioners.
The owners asked for more money than was available, but county officials said they made sure that each would get at least part of what they requested.
The money from CHIRP, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, is intended to help businesses that had to close their doors and were relegated to providing take-out or delivery service during the months of the emergency mitigation orders issued by the state.
Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was a sponsor of the legislation, Act 1 of 2021, that provided $145 million statewide for stricken bars and eateries.
Indiana County offered shares of the money in $5,000 increments up to $50,000 but to allow every applicant to get some money, the awards were capped at $25,000, said Byron Stauffer Jr. executive director of the Indiana County office of Planning & Development.
Stauffer said 43 eligible businesses asked for about $1.5 million, he said.
The money will be paid no later than July 31.
• $25,000 each: Aces & Eights Brew LLC, Marion Center; AILIN Hospitality LLC, the Ramada Inn in White Township; Chestnut Ridge Hotel Associates, Blairsville; Cobaro LLC, the Point Street Tavern, Saltsburg; Coney Island Restaurant, Indiana; Country Junction Restaurant, Smicksburg; Crouse’s Restaurant, Indiana; Hari 2014 LLC, of Indiana; Hari Hotel Corporation, Indiana; Hodak Enterprises, Clymer; I Got an Idea Inc., known as Captain Curly’s Pub, Homer City; Indiana Subs N Suds II, Indiana; Indiana Subs N Suds as Benjamin’s Restaurant, Indiana; IUP Hotel Partners LP, the Hilton Garden Inn, White Township; Luigi’s Restaurant, Clymer; Market Street Pastries, Blairsville; Master Subways Inc., Indiana; Maudie’s Enterprises Inc., as Maudie’s Sixers, Center Township; Nap Patti’s Bar Inc., Indiana; NCK Inc., as Wolfie’s (Wolfendales), Indiana; Peacock Hospitality, Indiana; Philly Street Station, Indiana; Pride Hotels Inc., the Hampton Inn, White Township; Rose Hospitality, Indiana; Rustic Lodge Inc., White Township; Satyam Ji LLC, Blairsville; Six Hand Bakery, Indiana; Subway of Indiana, Indiana; The Villa Pub and Grill, Blairsville; Wendy M. Weeks, known as The Home Made Restaurant, Home; Sy’s Pizza and Sub Shop, Home; Gibson’s Frosty Kiss, Cherry Tree; Rose Inn Inc., Rayne Township; DBLM Holdings Inc., as Bruno’s Restaurant, Indiana; Al-Jan Inc., as Al Patti’s Bar, Indiana; and Wadding’s Family Meats LLC, Home.
• $20,000: Caffe Amadeus, Indiana
• $15,000 each: Deitman’s Catering, Clymer; Pikel’s BP Inn, Home
• $10,000: Loves Concessions, Rossiter
• $5,000: Spaghetti Benders, Indiana
Applicants were required to demonstrate a 25 percent reduction in quarterly revenue in 2020 compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Companies in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, that have remained in operation and have no plan to permanently close within a year of their application date, were eligible to apply for money.
Considered small businesses, none could have 300 or more full-time workers or have a net worth of $15 million or more.
The county earlier this year contracted with Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to screen the applications and determine their eligibility at $500 each. The county will pay $2,241 from the CHIRP grant and $19,259 from the general fund — a total of $21,500 — to SPC for its service.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Announced that federal government guidance for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan grant money is still incomplete but being clarified.
Commissioner Robin Gorman suggested that the businesses receiving the CHIRP money could preserve their eligibility for Rescue Plan assistance by carefully accounting for spending the money on business expenses that may not qualify for the additional aid.
“We continue to get what I would say is more specific yet broad clarification on the guidelines that were released from Treasury,” Gorman said. “We are going to proceed very cautiously with these dollars and hold back until we know that the priorities we set are, what they should be used for.
“It is possible; I’m not guaranteeing it, but it could be possible that you could be made whole with the American recovery funds going forward for the additional lost revenue that you didn’t get allocated (under CHIRP).”
• Approved several change orders on the contract for construction of the new home of Westmoreland County Community College at the campus of Indiana County Technology Center along Hamill Road in White Township.
Those changes call for additional laboratory and classroom casework from Northeast Interior Systems, of Harmony, at a cost of $134,000 to be paid from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant; additional custom casework at a cost of $59,850 from Northeast Interior Systems, also paid from the ARC grant; a reduction of permit fees totaling $12,790.40; and downscaling a purchase of touchless fixtures for a savings of $1,791.
The project also has been adjusted to include additional seal coating of the main driveway at the complex for $5,031; to seal coat the bus turnaround and mill and resurface the bus lane in front of the ICTC at a cost of $22,924 to be paid by the technology center; and to upgrade the floor construction to include additional conduits at a cost of $35,905, one half to be paid from a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and one half of county funds.
The changes bring the total of the contract with Cavcon Construction Company to about $6,886,000.