The county’s labor force rose by 1,000, from 38,000 in June to 39,000 in July, while the total number working was up by 100 from 33,600 to 33,700, and the total number unemployed also was up, by 700 from 4,500 to 5,200.
Meanwhile, DLI said, the total of nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana area was unchanged from June at 28,800.
Since the pandemic kicked in earlier this year, the total number of unemployed in Indiana County has been more than double what it was in July 2019, when the total was 2,000 and the rate 5.1 percent.