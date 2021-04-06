Indiana County’s coronavirus vaccination rate rose to 24.7 percent as the state Department of Health reported that 20,794 county residents had received either partial or full inoculations through Sunday.
The county’s infection rate, however, rose to 20.7 percent for the past 14 days. DOH said the county has registered 5,435 cases of COVID-19 infection, 163 deaths, and 18,450 negative tests.
Statewide, the number of cases rose 2,718 in Monday’s statistics to 1,045,400 and the death toll increased by 5 to 25,200 since the start of the pandemic. About 5.63 million Pennsylvania residents have had COVID-19 shots — that’s 44 percent of the state population.