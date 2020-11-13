With 51 more cases of COVID-19 reported today, Indiana County has 161 cases in just the last three days, according to the state Department of Health.
By comparison, the county reported about that many infections in mid-July, about four months after the county reported its first case on March 25.
Between April 1 and May 1, there were 58 additional cases, 28 more in May and another 29 in June. Then the increase accelerated significantly, with 135 more cases in July, 171 in August, 310 in September, 475 in October and an additional 470 so far in November.
Total cases sit at 1,682.
Indiana County’s positivity rate is 21.6 percent from Nov. 5 through 11, one of the highest rates in the state. There are 19 COVID-19 patients currently at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The county also reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday and one more today, bringing the county’s total to 23, a mortality rate of 1.36 percent.
Pennsylvania on Thursday reported its fifth consecutive daily record with 5,488 additional cases — 777 more than the record set just one day prior — bringing the total statewide to 248,856, and another 49 deaths, increasing that total to 9,194. There were 50,997 test results reported to the health department on Wednesday, a one-day record.
Currently, there are more than 2,000 people hospitalized in the state due to the coronavirus, according to the health department. There are 28,576 cases in nursing and personal care homes and 5,972 cases among employees, the department reported.
Of the total deaths, 5,999 have occurred in residents from these facilities.