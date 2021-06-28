In another time, Indiana County leaders may have had to advertise, take bids and pay handsomely for the creation of the new artwork gracing the wall of the county commissioners’ hearing room in the courthouse.
The work was completed in the most unexpected way.
Where average-sized framed photos of Indiana County attractions once hung on wires from the suspended ceiling in the meeting room, the walls flanking the room’s only window now are painted with images of the county’s two earlier courthouses.
To the left is the original courthouse, dedicated in 1809 about six years after the county was formed, and to the right is the vintage 1870 courthouse that’s now the headquarters of First Commonwealth Bank.
The commissioners’ stroke of luck came within the four walls of the courthouse. Tim Sanders, a member of the courthouse maintenance staff, made an offer when he got wind that the commissioners wanted a new look for the room.
Sanders, a self-taught and award-winning painter, originally from York County, gave the commissioners a startling rate for the work: his regular hourly wage for completing the paintings as part of his workday.
The sepia-toned acrylic works were just the start for Sanders’ work earning a new audience.
The Indiana County Bar Association, which for years has commissioned formal portraits of the judges that grace the fourth-floor corridor outside the courtrooms, accepted Judge Thomas Bianco’s personal recommendation for Sanders to paint his likeness.
The Bianco painting was recently put on display next to one done 30 years ago of now Senior Judge William Martin.
And there’s more.
Within the past week, Sanders completed an oil painting of Judge Michael Clark in the studio at his home on Chestnut Street, just three blocks from the Indiana County Court House.
It hasn’t been shown in public, and with Clark’s desire for no ceremonial unveiling, Sanders agreed to its publication today by the Gazette.
The judges didn’t visit Sanders’ studio to sit for their paintings.
Over the past two months, Sanders said, he sat in on court hearings to watch Clark at work and made photos as his base.
“I watched both judges in action, and to see their reactions,” Sanders said. “When you paint an oil portrait, you’re trying to capture the man, not so much the image. You want people to look at that image and see who and what he is.
“There’s compassion in the eyes. And his posture; his confidence. And you look at his lips, the pursedness, and the firm justice that he can put on somebody. There are all those things you want in the painting to capture him as Judge Clark, not as the guy you meet in the hall and chat with.”
Paintings of this kind are meant to be a look to stand the test of time.
“You don’t see teethy smiles; sometimes you’ll see a direct look toward the viewer, and sometimes it’s slightly off center. Other times they’re looking at something else, because maybe they’re looking into the future. … There are a lot of different aspects in a painting.”
Sanders has worked for the county about a year and a half. The maintenance post came up a few months after Sanders and his wife, Bridgett, relocated to Pennsylvania from New England.
They opted for Bridgett’s home county. She is a native of the Penn Run area.
Within the past two years, Sanders has fashioned a bedroom into a studio, where the walls reveal all his passions.
His forte, landscape paintings. He works in the studio from photos of his subjects.
Paintings of trains. Pennsylvania Railroad’s diesel locomotives come alive on his walls.
Covered bridges. Streams and lakes, farm fields. There’s a painting of Bridgett, and Sanders’ self portrait.
And violins. Sanders has two handcrafted instruments on display. He plays them, too.
“People ask how I have time to do so much. I tell people, I don’t watch TV and I’m not on the computer,” Sanders said. “I don’t follow sports. My time is spent in painting.”
And stargazing.
Sanders has a telescope of a power that allowed him to view the side panels of the International Space Station on its recent passes over western Pennsylvania.
And practicing his faith. He has touched up statues of Christ and other Christian figures, and made a shrine of a tiny bedroom.
When Sanders said he’s not on the computer, it’s not for leisurely social media surfing.
He, his works, actually are found on the fineartamerica.com website.
Site visitors can view an inventory of Sanders’ uploaded images and buy framed prints. Or have his work printed on a coffee mug. Or an iPhone case. Or a shower curtain.
It keeps Sanders’ works in circulation while he takes on his next projects.
Sanders should expect more assignments from the county.
A new judge will be elected in the fall to succeed Martin on the bench. And the court administrators will be making room for yet another jurist’s portrait on the fourth floor.