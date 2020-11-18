Cases of COVID-19 in Indiana County rose by a record 75 on Tuesday, for a total of 1,936, according to a report today from the state department of health. The health department reported 33 cases Monday. More than 37 percent of the county’s total cases have been recorded since Nov. 1.
Another death was reported Monday as well, bringing that total to 26. IUP on Tuesday reported 28 new cases, all in students.
Statewide on Tuesday, the department of health reported 5,900 additional cases, bringing the total to 275,913. There were also 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,355.