CENTER TOWNSHIP — A man and woman from Coral were sent Monday to the Indiana County Jail and a young child was taken in by Indiana County Children and Youth Services after police found them living amid squalor and evidence of drug abuse, authorities said.
State police responded along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at 10:53 p.m. Sunday to a report that Tiffany Howard, 22, took an overdose of unspecified drugs at 136 Locust St. and found the 1-year-old youngster in a soiled crib, in “extremely unsanitary conductions throughout the residence” and with marijuana-related drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
Troopers charged Tiffany Howard and Michael Howard, 28, the parents of the child, each with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Both were taken before on-call District Judge Christopher Welch at 6:30 a.m. Monday for preliminary arraignment, then were lodged in the county jail when they were unable to post $5,000 bond, court records show.
Preliminary hearings on the charges are set for Nov. 2.
The child, meanwhile, was evaluated and treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center and kept in the care of CYS, police said.