State police at Troop A, Indiana, have arrested a Johnstown couple in connection with the death of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, of Johnstown, whose body was dumped last week along state Route 403 over the Indiana County line in East Wheatfield Township.

Justin Allen Green, 41, and Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, both of Johnstown, were arraigned Wednesday morning before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price.