State police at Troop A, Indiana, have arrested a Johnstown couple in connection with the death of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, of Johnstown, whose body was dumped last week along state Route 403 over the Indiana County line in East Wheatfield Township.
Justin Allen Green, 41, and Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, both of Johnstown, were arraigned Wednesday morning before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price.
Green is alleged to have fired a shotgun at Lee at an address in Johnstown around 4:45 p.m. July 13, then disposing of the weapon in the Potomac River in Maryland.
He was arraigned before Price on a charge of criminal homicide, as well as a felony county of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted, and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and providing false identification to law enforcement.
He was placed in the Cambria County Prison without bond, pending an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing before Price.
Pullin also faces an Aug. 2 hearing before Price, but was sent to the county prison in Ebensburg in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bond on misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property and giving false identification to law enforcement.
Green and Lee reportedly worked together on landscaping jobs.
State police said a multi-colored hair was found on Lee’s collar, after his body turned up in Indiana County.
Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer will discuss details of the investigation into Lee’s death at a press conference today at the Troop A, Indiana, barracks in White Township.
John Henderson Company Funeral Home in Johnstown is handling arrangements for Lee’s funeral, with private services for his family and a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
Lee was survived by his father, as well as five of his six children and a grandson. His obituary referred to him as “a hard-working man,” “an avid Steelers fan,” and “a very spiritual person.”
