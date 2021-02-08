The Indiana District Court achieved a positive report from a recent audit, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts notified Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
The director of judicial district operations, Joseph Mittleman, said “no adverse findings were identified” in the review and told Haberl that “only those … officers that strictly comply with the administrative policies and procedures adopted by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court can qualify for such exemplary audit reported.”
The audit covered four years ending Dec. 31, 2019.