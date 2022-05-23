After nearly two decades, the 2006 murder of Blairsville dentist John Yelenic baffled and piqued the interests of community members who attended the murder diorama event “Death Needs Answers: Let No Victim Be Forgotten” on Saturday at the Saltsburg Free Library.
The free event featured author, documentary filmmaker and criminal consultant Andrea Niapas as well as Mary Ann Clark, Yelenic’s cousin, in an intimate and harrowing presentation about murder, crime scene forensics and the grief of losing a family member to murder.
Crime scene tape lining the library’s walls led to a small room filled with nearly 20 crime-scene dioramas where people could sit, watch the presentation and ask questions. Many of the audience members recognized Clark from her appearances on TV series like “Dateline NBC” and A&E’s “Psychic Investigators,” which covered the brutal murder of Yelenic by Pennsylvania state trooper Kevin Foley.
Niapas, a consultant for Discovery’s investigative series “In Cold Blood” and “Deadly Sins,” started the presentation by giving an overview of forensic science, its history and how dioramas are used to analyze crime scenes.
“There’s a story behind each diorama, and that’s what the detective needs to figure out,” Niapas said. “Once a crime scene is cleared out, all (investigators are) left with are pictures.”
Niapas explained how dioramas can be used to determine relationships between suspects, victims, physical evidence, crime scenes and more by giving investigators a three-dimensional, “frozen-in-time” view of the crime scene.
After Niapas’ brief presentation on crime scene dioramas and forensics, Clark took center stage to describe her experience entering Yelenic’s home, where he was killed, for the first time after his murder — an experience she had never discussed in public before her presentation.
Clark’s emotional recollection of the event described a surreal and helpless situation that has left a scar on Yelenic’s family, neighbors and community.
The case of Yelenic’s death involved many moving parts, including a bitter divorce, a hefty life insurance policy, an affair, a cover-up and police missteps at each step of the way.
“Dr. Yelenic’s (murder) is always, always used as a textbook case in criminology classes,” Niapas said. “In terms of forensics, that case has everything.”
The night of John Yelenic’s murder came only hours before his divorce with Michele Yelenic would have been finalized, according to Clark. And Michele, who was having an affair with Foley, Yelenic’s killer, was the recipient of Yelenic’s seven-figure life insurance policy. Though, Clark said their adopted son J.J. ended up receiving the full life insurance.
Both Clark and Niapas claimed Michele was the mastermind behind Yelenic’s murder and even suggested that Foley was one of her victims, having been manipulated to kill Yelenic.
Though, Niapas said Michele was never considered a suspect during the case, and Niapas and Clark have a theory why: an attempted murder cover-up by state police to protect fellow state trooper Kevin Foley.
“I was aware John was being threatened by state police,” Clark said. “I would say, ‘You don’t need to be afraid of the police — they would never do something like that.’ But he did need to be afraid.”
Clark described the chronology of Yelenic’s murder and investigation, referring to Niapas’ diorama to give audience members a fuller picture.
Police narrowed in on Yelenic’s neighbors during the investigation, who initially called authorities after their son found Yelenic’s body, and dropped investigations into other persons of interest like Foley and Michele, Clark said. More than half a year passed, and the case started to go cold. This was around the time Niapas started helping with the investigation.
“They concocted all these stories to pin it on the (neighbors),” Clark said. “All I could think was (the killer) is going to get away with it — (the police) are not moving fast enough.”
Clark and the Blairsville police department were in a tricky situation, according to Clark. She said that she and the rest of the community knew Foley was behind the murder. After all, Yelenic had said for months leading to his death that state police were going to kill him and even put $15,000 aside with his divorce attorney so that if he died it would be investigated as a murder.
The Blairsville police department lacked resources to solve such a high-profile case, and working with state police seemed risky given Foley’s connections and seniority as an investigator. It wasn’t until the attorney general got involved nearly a year later that the investigation started moving again.
One of the key pieces of evidence that led to Foley’s conviction was his DNA under Yelenic’s fingernails. Clark said that former Blairsville police chief Donald Hess kept Yelenic’s fingernail clippings secured in the Blairsville police department refrigerator because state police were known for “losing evidence.”
The case of Yelenic’s murder remains open to Niapas and Clark, who are still trying to put all the pieces together. What did Foley want to accomplish that night? Was it about money? How involved was Michele with Yelenic’s murder and cover-up, and how involved were the state police for that matter?
Clark said one thing she always appreciates when discussing Yelenic’s murder is how quickly people point the finger at Michele and Foley.
“Everyone, as soon as you start to explain it, everyone goes right to John’s wife and right to Kevin Foley,” Clark said. “It’s just so obvious, just like it was for us the day it happened.”
Audience members asked Clark how officers could overlook such seemingly obvious evidence: DNA underneath John’s fingernails, John’s warnings that state police would kill him, a rocky divorce, an affair with Foley and a large estate and life insurance policy made out to Michele. According to Clark, there aren’t many answers besides gross negligence or a conspiracy to cover up murder.
Clark conveyed a message of hope during the presentation, however, for anyone dealing with a similar situation.
“Just hang in there if you’re dealing with any kind of case like this,” Clark said. “No matter who you’re up against, reach out for help. Stay diligent, stay on it, and in the end, justice can prevail, even if the cards are really stacked against (you).”
Clark said her presentation came from a place of love for John but also guilt.
“I still feel (guilty) for not having done something when he was living to make sure he was safe,” Clark said, “and for (constantly) saying ‘police don’t do this.’ Police can do this.”
Niapas’ presentation gave more of a scientific perspective, describing the criminal investigation process. Niapas said she hopes to work with Clark again in future presentations with a similar approach.
“I would love to ... get her involved,” Niapas said. “That’s something people aren’t used to — someone from the family coming in and talking about it. That’s very rare. We’ll see it on television, but sometimes they don’t even come forward.”
Niapas’ books and dioramas, including the diorama of Yelenic’s murder, will remain at the Saltsburg library for a few weeks for people to come in and view, Niapas said. At the presentation, Niapas sold several of her books for $10, including her most popular book “Death Needs Answers: The Cold-blooded Murder of Dr. John Yelenic,” and donated all the proceeds to the volunteer-led Saltsburg Library. Seven books were sold during the event.
Niapas plans to take the dioramas on tour soon to other libraries and learning institutions such as universities and historical societies.