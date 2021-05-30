Dave Covato, a local Allstate Insurance agent, will celebrate 15 years of owning his insurance business on June 1.
Covato has been with the company since 2006, taking ownership of the business on North Fifth Street.
In 2019, Covato moved his business to where it currently resides on Philadelphia Street.
Over the years, Covato and his agency have participated in many facets of community, including being involved in Kiwanis Club, fundraisers such as golf outings and 5K races and being a part of the Chamber of Commerce for Indiana County.
Covato has always been committed to helping those in his community, which has furthered his business over time, according to a news release.
To celebrate his milestone anniversary, the agency will be doing some giveaways for customers throughout the month of June.
These giveaways will include prizes such as gift cards and Allstate merchandise.
The winners will be decided through a series of drawings, and Allstate will reach out to the winners over the Dave Covato Agency Facebook page with details.
The Dave Covato agency appreciates the continued business of their loyal customers throughout the many roadblocks of 2020. Despite everything that has taken place, the agency remains open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, for customers to call or make a visit for any insurance needs.