The number of cases of COVID-19 infections in Indiana County grew by 37 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since Jan. 8, and the community spread rate — the rolling 14-day positivity factor — jumped from 21.2 to 25 percent, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has registered 5,489 positive and presumed cases of the virus and 163 deaths, which has gone unchanged since Saturday.
Across Pennsylvania, no new deaths from coronavirus were reported Wednesday. The figure remained at 25,237. The commonwealth registered 4,643 new cases for a total of 1,054,298.
DOH also reported 5.8 million Pennsylvanians have had partial or full vaccinations, equal to 45.3 percent of the state population.
In Indiana County, 21,081 people have had one or both COVID-19 shots. That's 25.1 percent of the county's residents.