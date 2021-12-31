Reporters and editors with The Indiana Gazette have taken a look back at the top local stories of 2021 in Indiana County.
Here are the highlights of a selection of the some of the biggest stories of the year.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The pandemic continued for a second year in Indiana County in 2021, though some aspects of life began a return to pre-pandemic levels as students went back to classrooms for in-person instruction, and annual events such as the Indiana County Fair and Jimmy Stewart Airshow sprang back to life after a hiatus in 2020.
Indiana Regional Medical Center and area pharmacies began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to county residents in early 2021, and as of Thursday, 49.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose, with 35,168 fully vaccinated and 4,728 partially vaccinated.
Booster shots were recommended later this year, with 13,861 administered in Indiana County as of Thursday.
Also as of Thursday, 297 Indiana County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 174 county residents dying this year.
There were 123 county residents who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020.
Latest figures from the department of health show no sign of the spread of COVID-19 slowing as the county enters 2022; there were 1,574 cases reported for December as of Thursday, the most since the start of the pandemic.
EISENHOWER FIRE
Fire on April 16 destroyed two modular classrooms at Eisenhower Elementary School in the west end of Indiana, and sooty smoke poured through the corridor to the rest of the building.
An inspection in the next few days revealed levels of damage school officials thought had been avoided.
The fire was limited to the wooden modular rooms, while heavy smoke poured into the main building and coated the walls, ceilings and floors with grimy, smelly soot. But intense heat caused structural damage to the wall and roof at the connecting end of the main building, a disaster restoration specialist told Indiana school board members in the days after.
On Nov. 15, the board approved a proposal from York-based Buchart Horn Architects to perform a building assessment for Eisenhower.
As explained by the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee as chaired by School Director Terry Kerr, there would be a detailed report of the damage and estimates for re-use of the building at 1460 School St. that would be offered in turn to district insurer CM Regent of Mechanicsburg.
The fire forced the district to relocate Eisenhower’s classes in the Indiana Junior High School Building and came as the district is discussing grade reconfiguration among the various buildings in Indiana and White Township.
NVI TO OPEN
Nearing four years since Wyoming Technical Institute exited Indiana County, the Florida-based investment firm New Village Initiative began registering students this year and is preparing to reopen the auto trade school Monday.
The NVI Institute Blairsville auto and diesel school will fill the buildings WyoTech vacated at Corporate Campus industrial park near Blairsville, with a combined mission of quickly targeting a dire shortage of modern vehicle service technicians and relieving supply chain stress that has hampered the U.S. economy.
NVI Chief Executive Officer Gary Beeman announced the $11.5 million purchase of the WyoTech campus in October 2020 during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.
That kind of investment, in a community with a persistently lagging economy and at a time when the nation’s economy had abruptly stalled, was a match for NVI’s ultimate mission: to create 2 million jobs, to build 2 million affordable homes and equip 2 million families for prosperity.
ARSONIST SENTENCED
A former volunteer firefighter has been sentenced to a series of concurrent sentences, totaling 2½ to 15 years in a state correctional institution, on guilty pleas in 10 felony cases, including charges of arson and witness intimidation, dating back several years.
Indiana County Assistant District Attorney Dennis Clark said Dylan Charles Dalessio, 21, of Plumville, faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on Dec. 6.
It was 3½ months after he entered those pleas to four first-degree felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; three first-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit arson; a first-degree felony count of intimidating a witness to withhold testimony; a second-degree felony count of arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building; and a third-degree felony count of fraud for insurance purposes.
Dalessio was charged along with Nicholas Peter Leone, 24, another former firefighter from Creekside, in three of those cases, December 2018 fires in Washington Township as well as a January 2019 blaze in North Mahoning Township, all in northern Indiana County.
In October 2019, Leone waived charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee in a two-hour hearing. He then was interviewed by investigators, and information he gave them was used in grounds for Dalessio to be held for trial.
Clark said Leone is expected to enter pleas at a later date. Court records show he has a criminal call date before Bianco on Jan. 7 and is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
WHITE’S WOODS
An Indiana County judge ruled Aug. 5 against Friends of White’s Woods in the group’s effort to stop White Township from implementing an invasive species and timber management plan in White’s Woods nature park.
Senior Judge William Martin of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County denied injunctive relief sought against the township in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit group, which in part wanted “to enjoin the Defendant from performing surface operations in order to prevent permanent and irreparable harm in White’s Woods,” according to Martin’s opinion.
The case was heard before a nonjury trial June 2.
Since the conclusion of the lawsuit, a newly formed subcommittee through the township’s recreation advisory board has been named to oversee management of the township’s wooded properties.
The subcommittee is David Dahlheimer, Sierra Davis, Barb Hauge, Jeffrey Geesey and Matthew Klunk.
Hauge will serve as the committee’s chairwoman.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Blairsville-Saltsburg School District reconfigured into the River Valley School District this year, shuttering Saltsburg Middle/High School and transporting those students to the Blairsville campus.
Lawsuits, one with an appeal pending, attempted to block the reconfiguration plan, which also converts SMHS into a specialized STEAM academy.
Most recently, a special meeting addressed a 193-page proposal for a K-12 Saltsburg Charter Academy School that wants to occupy the former Saltsburg Middle-High School. That plan was submitted Nov. 15, the last day to do so in order to get approval for a start of classes in the fall of 2022.
The school board has 75 days from the hearing, or until March 1, to make a decision on the charter school.
BOY DROWNS
When 5-year-old Lenny Hatinda wandered away from his White Township home the evening of July 29, neighbors and community members joined police and first responders to search after news of his disappearance spread.
Described by state police as “nonverbal,” he was last seen in his pajamas and walking barefoot in the area of Country Meadows Lane at approximately 7:45 p.m., state police reported. He was found unresponsive in a pool around 11 p.m. about a tenth of a mile away from his home.
His death was ruled accidental and was the latest blow for his mother Jhanet Sebunya, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania doctoral student — and breast cancer survivor — from Uganda.
RESTAURANT FIRES
The Villa II restaurant, 720 Philadelphia St., Indiana, caught fire Jan. 28, spreading smoke from the eatery into the adjacent Kim Moon Chinese & Japanese restaurant, 718 Philadelphia St., and upper level apartments at 722 Philadelphia St. above the vacant storefront last occupied by the Europa gift shop.
Indiana fire officials credited a sprinkler system with containing a fire that broke out just after midnight in the kitchen.
Villa II did not reopen.
A fire on March 22 burned up the rear outside wall of Spaghetti Benders Restaurant along Philadelphia Street.
The fire forced tenants of a second-floor apartment and guests in an upper-level office to flee the building.
Shuttered since March due to the blaze, the establishment reopened recently and is welcoming the community back with a fully renovated kitchen, restaurant and bar area, as well as new menu items and drinks.
SEEDS OF FAITH
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy opened doors at its new home at 181 Hudson Road, the former Creekside-Washington Elementary School in Willet.
The private nondenominational Christian school, which opened in 2007, has for years been housed within two places: Graystone Presbyterian Church and the S.W. Jack building, both in Indiana.
The move to a new location allows students and staff to all be under one roof, said Sam Shirley, chairman of the board.
Students began attending classes at the new location in the fall.