Asterisks.
Fuzzy math.
More questions than answers.
The daily update of coronavirus pandemic statistics was posted Thursday by the state Health Department website and for each clear number there seems to be a bit of a cloud, as Indiana County government and healthcare leaders see it.
The numbers do point in some general directions.
More people are coming down with COVID-19 infections. (On Wednesday, 37 cases — the most in a day since Jan. 8. On Thursday, 25 more for a total of 5,514).
The percentage of positive results out of all tests given continues to rise. (As of Thursday, 26 percent for the past 14 days.) Those figures signal whether the community spread is considered moderate or substantial and have been followed by state leaders in ordering mitigation measures such as occupancy limits for places and events.
The number of people in Indiana County with vaccinations stands at about half the figure for the state. (As of Thursday, 9,255 partial vaccines and 12,035 full inoculations for a total of 21,290 or 25.3 percent of the county population — compared to 5.9 million of 12.8 million Pennsylvanians, or 46.1 percent.)
It’s the vaccination numbers that are most unsettling, as seen by Executive Director Tom Stutzman of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency — not only because the number lags behind the state but also trails those of neighboring, similar rural counties.
More concerning is the number of shots administered doesn’t nearly match with the number of doses of vaccine being shipped to the county, Stutzman said. He has kept a cumulative totals of those figures, which aren’t given in a single spreadsheet on the state website.
“The thing that is glaring is that they show 20 percent less shots put in arms than we have actual doses received,” Stutzman said.
The reasons are various but exact numbers aren’t available. For example, a recent shipment of 1,500 doses to Blairsville Pharmacy didn’t translate into Indiana County residents vaccinated.
“That’s the head scratcher,” Stutzman said. He learned that much of the supply was shipped to St. Vincent College in Westmoreland County for a vaccine clinic there. But on the state’s spreadsheets, that supply is identified for Indiana County.
At the same time, local folks in the county vaccination total includes those who crossed the county lines to get their shots elsewhere.
“That throws the math off,” Stutzman said.
“You can’t really get a good total because back in the beginning we would get an allocation of 975 doses, but the pharmacists were able to pull six to seven shots out of a five-shot vial. So we were really getting more shots than they said they gave to us. So the math gets a little fuzzy.”
The amount of vaccine earmarked for Indiana County and diverted to other places is substantial, he said.
“It’s about venue. It’s a matter of whether we have the space to actually deliver shots to people,” he said.
Spending time with the stats bears out the reality that defies some rumored disparities in vaccination distribution, he said.
Stutzman has heard complaints that more has gone to Jefferson County.
“That’s not true. It’s hard to decipher and you have to sit with all the spreadsheets and tabulate every line since December. There’s no total sheet they put out.”
His totals show Indiana County a little ahead of Armstrong, a lot ahead of Jefferson, but behind Clearfield County.
True, but drilling into the actual distribution, he said, Clearfield County healthcare facilities are administering vaccines for several sparsely populated north-central counties that have no facilities equipped to receive, store and administer the vaccine.
This is the first week that the state’s spreadsheets show Johnson & Johnson brand vaccination being shipped to Indiana County, Stutzman noted. A single shipment of 1,200 went to State Correctional Institution Pine Grove under the state’s power to single-handedly direct the one-shot mix to large scale sites under state governance. All state prisons got full batches of one-shot vaccines, he said.
The state also has directed thousands more to a mass community inoculation program planned for the weekend in heavily populated Allegheny County.
Stutzman predicted that Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t be sent to Indiana County for general distribution any time soon, in part because the pharmaceutical company isn’t living up to its advertised production rate.
Another X factor in the vaccination rates is that immunizations done under federal supply contracts with major distributors such as CVS and Giant Eagle that serve long-term care facilities are not counted in the state health department numbers.
“Our numbers are running less than the numbers we know of, but they should be running more than the number we know of because of the numbers we don’t know,” Stutzman explained.
He also said the county plan for a community based mass-inoculation clinic still won’t happen in the next few weeks, but he predicted that the county will reach a tipping point when ramped-up supplies of vaccine delivered here will outpace the demand of people to be inoculated.
That could happen in early May, he said.
Don’t blame the county courthouse, he underscored.
“The difficulty in this thing from Day 1, going clear back to March of last year, is that this has been a federal- and state-run event with little to no input from anyone in any county to what’s going on,” he said. “From the PPE distribution that we struggled with last spring, to the testing facilities that we struggled with last summer and fall, to now the vaccine that started at the end of last year. Every county is just scratching their heads, saying ‘you know, if you would just ask us, just talk to us.’ But they don’t want to,” he said.
On the rising infection rates, Stutzman said, Indiana County is experiencing the same rise shown throughout the state. He blames it on people getting out to enjoy the freedoms of warmer weather and letting their guard down.
“Wear your masks, keep your distance, and wash your hands. And enjoy your freedom,” Stutzman said.
There’s relatively good news in what some might call the most important stats in the report that The Gazette has followed almost daily for the duration of the pandemic — the fatality totals. As of Thursday, 163 deaths in Indiana County, the same since Saturday and only four more than March 1. Statewide, no deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported the last two days. The Pennsylvania total is 25,237.