A task force seeking to coordinate an overall community response to the COVID-19 pandemic has formed what it terms “a collective voice and official source for information about emerging concerns and opportunities” for Indiana County residents.
On Monday, the Indiana County COVID-19 Task Force announced the formation of REACH (or Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help) with the goal of providing critical and up-to-date information about the pandemic — and other “emerging issues.” It is dedicated “to maintaining physical, emotional and economic health for Indiana County residents, businesses and organizations.”
The website www.IndianaCountyPaREACH.org aims to provide a single source for information, including the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, local statistics, risk factors, prevention measures and testing site locations.
“With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Indiana County and the holidays quickly approaching, we know it is critical that our residents have the most current information so that they can keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said County Commissioner Robin Gorman, speaking on behalf of her colleagues in a news release, issued directly by the task force as well as the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
The website features a meter that will be updated each Monday based on information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It shows a percentage of COVID-19 tests performed in Indiana County that are positive as of the date shown.
This week, that meter is into the 10 percent-plus range, which according to REACH organizers means county residents should “stay at home,” and advises, “if you must go out, use precautions and do not gather with others.”
If tests were 5 percent to 10 percent positive, according to REACH, “you are safer at home and should limit outings with friends and family now living in your household.” Under 5 percent, REACH advises, “keep one another safe by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds.”
A task force spokeswoman said REACH brings together a diverse representation of the many boroughs and townships of Indiana County. Its partners include ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana Regional Medical Center, the chamber of commerce, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana County Department of Human Services, Indiana County Office of Planning and Economic Development, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Westmoreland County Community College, White Township, YMCA of Indiana County, and federal, state, county and municipal officials.
“We want the REACH website to help to increase our residents’ understanding of the risks and preventions of the virus, and that REACH will continue to be a trusted source for accurate and timely information that meets the needs of the 85,000 Indiana County residents we serve,” Gorman said.
The task force also established a Facebook page with links to the REACH website.