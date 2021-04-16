Four more Indiana County businesses have borrowed from an interest-free loan fund offered by the county to help companies rebound from economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each will borrow $50,000 on the same terms: No payments for the first year, then five years to pay off the principal.
The money comes from a $1.23 million grant that seeded the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund administered through the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
Borrowers include Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Restaurant, Oakland Avenue, Indiana; Luxenberg’s Inc., a jewelry store along Philadelphia Street, Indiana; Noble Stein Brewing, of Indian Springs Road, White Township; and Maudie’s Sixers restaurant and tavern, Route 286, Center Township.
The money would save at least 55 jobs, according to Angela Campisano of the planning office, including the equivalent of 37 full-time employees at Romeo’s, 10 at Luxenberg’s, five at Maudie’s and three at Noble Stein.
The Indiana County board of commissioners approved the loans at the semi-monthly business meeting Wednesday.
The companies are allowed to spend the loan funds on rent, utilities, payroll, inventory and other “critical operating expenses.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Affirmed the county’s oversight of compliance with federal laws that ban discrimination in housing. Included are the county’s pledge to promote, educate and aid in enforcement of the Fair Housing Act in Indiana, Burrell Township and Center Township, where federal community development block grant money is spent; and the designation of a Fair Housing Officer to establish a complaint process and enforce federal and state housing laws.
The measures coincide with the observance of April as Fair Housing Month.
• Hired engineering firm Stiffler McGraw & Associates, of Hollidaysburg, Blair County, for a fee of $4,000 to draw plans for removal and disposal of asbestos from the former Ernest Mine building, which is targeted for demolition.
• Formally accepted a grant of up to $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts from the Creative Communities Initiative and pledged up to $10,000 of local money to develop an outdoor artworks program in the county. The county planning office and Open Spaces Creative Collective, a coalition of arts-based organizations and artists, will oversee the projects.
• Approved the proposed allocation of about $85,000 being awarded to the county by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission from the Act 13 Impact Fee fund.
Natural gas drilling and production companies that develop unconventional gas wells, such as those that use fracking to tap the Marcellus shale and Utica shale gas deposits, pay money each year into the fund. The PUC divides the money among the areas that host those gas wells to reimburse local expenses or develop programs related to the wear-and-tear caused by fracking.
The PUC awarded the money that drillers paid in 2019 based on the operation of 23 qualifying unconventional gas wells in the county.
The number of wells has remained steady in recent years and Indiana County’s share of the money has fallen, according to Byron Stauffer, director of the county planning office.
The commissioners agreed to give $15,000 to the Indiana County Fire Academy in Center Township, where fire departments and volunteers receive training in emergency preparedness; $15,000 to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for the hazmat team operations; $20,000 for various unspecified public safety projects; $13,000 for farmland preservation efforts; and the balance, just under $22,000, to the county’s capital reserve fund.