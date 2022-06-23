Highs and lows still are found regularly in the semi-weekly COVID-19 report given to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners — or, more accurately this time around, given by the board.
“Indiana and all of our surrounding counties are listed in the ‘low’ rating in the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 Community Level,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said Wednesday as he gave the report in place of absent Indiana County Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas A. Stutzman.
However, he went on, “the current trend in the CDC’s seven-day metrics in their ‘Community Spread’ rating, related to positive COVID case reports, has for the fourth week in a row shown Indiana County at the ‘high’ rate category.”
Keith said all other counties in this region have similar ratings.
“In the seven-day period ending on June 16, Indiana County has had a 16.26 percent decrease in COVID positive cases,” Keith said, quoting the CDC. “Testing saw a decrease of over 11.14 percent through June 10, in the CDC’s latest data.”
The board chairman went on to say COVID hospitalizations rose 1.8 percent over the previous seven-day period. (Indiana Regional Medical Center) had reflected similar numbers during this same period. However, recently these numbers have declined.”
Quoting the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly reports, Keith said there were 124 positive cases, or an average of 17.7 per day, for Indiana County, during the period of June 9-14.
“This has remained fairly consistent since the end of May,” the county commission chairman said. “For vaccinated populations, ages 5 and older, there has been no change in the average increase of less than 0.1 percent in the past seven days.”
Through June 14, there have been 363 COVID-related deaths in Indiana County, with three more reported in the last reporting period. Also, Keith said, Indiana Borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant monitoring has shown a decreasing presence of the COVID virus in their samples.
The flu remains a problem, too. Further quoting the report Stutzman normally would give, Keith said Indiana County has had 609 seasonal flu cases documented, most of them of the Type A variety. He said IRMC continually reports several patients in its census who have both Type A and Type B.
As Stutzman would tell the public, and Keith said Wednesday, “continued awareness remains key to avoiding illness. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Get tested if your have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.”