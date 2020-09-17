As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in Indiana County and the 15701 ZIP code area specifically, so have concentration levels of viral COVID-19 RNA at the Indiana Borough wastewater treatment plant, borough officials said.
The borough said Wednesday that the amount in the wastewater for Sept. 10 was 94 percent above the national median for the period since June. That’s up from 88 percent above the median on Sept. 3, 42 percent above the median on Aug. 27 and just 3 percent above the median on Aug. 20.
The borough has been collaborating with Biobot Analytics and its researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University to identify traces of COVID-19 viral RNA in local wastewater samples since April. The Indiana plant is one of more than 400 across the nation from which Biobot collects samples.
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 267 cases of COVID-19 for the 15701 ZIP code, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania has confirmed 87 cases since Aug. 15. The borough said both illustrate trends consistent with other university towns across the nation.
Borough officials said sampling wastewater over time can provide valuable data for public health decision making, as well as:
• Measure the scope of outbreak independent of patient testing and hospital reporting, including asymptomatic individuals.
• Aid decision support for official determining the timing and severity of public health interventions to mitigate the overall spread of the disease.
• Track the effectiveness of intervention policy measures and calculate the duration period of the outbreak.
• Provide early warning in case of re-emergence of the novel coronavirus.
The borough also said research has shown that the viral RNA is in much greater amounts during the first few days after an infection, which would indicate a future increase in the number of new cases is likely.
Borough officials also sought to remind residents that the best methods to limit community spread is to avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.