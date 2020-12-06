Indiana Borough’s municipal building will be closed Monday and Tuesday so a professional cleaning company can go in and disinfect and sanitize the building.
That decision came Friday after a borough employee reported being tested positive for COVID-19.
“On behalf of the Borough Council, let me say how saddened we are to learn that a member of our staff has been infected with COVID-19,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
“We sincerely hope for mild case and a swift recovery,” Broad went on. “This brings home the need for all of us to remain careful in all that we do. Please, everyone, take the recommended precautions: wear a mask, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings”
Since March 16, access to the borough building has been limited to being by appointment only.
Borough officials said an update on the disinfecting process will be provided at Council’s regular meeting scheduled for a Zoom conference call Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said the borough’s police department will remain fully operational despite offices in the municipal building being temporarily closed.
“Members of the Indiana Borough Police Department continue understanding the dangers and complexities that a COVID 19 environment presents to all Indiana Borough residents, businesses, visitors, and staff,” Schawl said in the borough’s news release.
“Although Borough offices will be temporarily closing the police department remains fully operational and officers continue to be available for all needs 24/7,” the chief continued. “As always, in an emergency dial 911 for police assistance. For all non-emergency police matters we can be reached at (724) 349.2121 where an automated system will direct your call to a desired police contact. Do not hesitate to contact us for any needs.”
Borough officials also said Indiana’s borough parking garage is unaffected by this closure and will remain open and available to the public.
The borough is asking any resident that requires assistance with any billing, code or zoning issues to email contact-us@indianaboro.com for assistance while the municipal building is temporarily closed.
On a related note, the borough reported that COVID-19 RNA levels at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant have increased again since the last sample testing. The borough said this was the sixth increase in a row for COVID-19 measurements at the plant,