Times and dates have been set for a second mass COVID-19 testing clinic planned for Indiana County, and county leaders again encouraged residents to seek access to inoculations being offered within the region.
But the briefing on the state of the coronavirus pandemic took a decidedly defensive tone by the Indiana County board of commissioners as more strict limits were put on public participation in the discussion.
Tom Stutzman, director of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, delivered the status report. He also read off the stats: A total of 7,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Indiana County, and residents classified 1A remain first in line to get their shots.
It’s been the most pressing thing, Stutzman said.
State health department figures Wednesday showed 4,349 people received their first-round shots and 1,419 had the full battery of vaccine.
“More importantly,” he said, “in the five-county region we’ve had approximately 76,500 doses delivered to Indiana and our surrounding counties. The number of locations continues to increase. The places available to set an appointment has increased throughout the county and the region.”
Boundaries between counties don’t matter, Stutzman advised residents.
He said the county is still meeting with the state health department and Indiana Regional Medical Center to plan a broad community vaccination program.
The county’s one-week positivity rate, a measure of the number of positive results out of all people tested for COVID-19, fell to 5.1 percent on Feb. 4, down from 5.9 the previous week, Stutzman reported. It’s a better rate than those of some neighboring counties, he said, and it puts Indiana County in the “moderate” transmission rate category.
“Statewide we’re seeing a stabilization in that rate of people being tested, and that’s good news,” Stutzman said. However the numbers of people being tested have flattened.
On the other hand, COVID-19 testing stats don’t include figures done by private contractors in long-term care, and similar facilities aren’t counted by DOH and aren’t published.
The next testing program, Stutzman said, is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday through Wednesday at the Indiana Mall. Unlike the program held in drive-through fashion in October, tests this coming week will be done indoors in the former Bon-Ton department store.
“For the general public, don’t be discouraged if you drive to the back of the building and don’t see the tents set up like last time,” he said.
Those being tested won’t have to pay. Those with insurance are asked to bring their cards for their healthcare plan to cover.
Stutzman said the clinic can test a maximum of 450 people a day.
Stutzman’s comments came as an informational report, a rarity for the agenda for the commissioners’ semi-monthly meeting that usually is filled with business items requiring the commissioners’ votes.
Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith on Wednesday further limited input from county residents, which is mandated under the Pennsylvania Open Meetings Act.
“The Sunshine Act gives the public the right to comment on issues ‘that are or may be before the board.’” according to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website. “Agencies must provide a reasonable opportunity for residents and/or taxpayers to comment on an issue before a decision takes place.”
After traditionally hearing comments on any topic a resident cared to mention, usually in an amiable way, the commissioners in past months pulled in the reins to confine comment only to matters appearing on the written agenda. A three-minute limit on comment began being enforced.
Apparently in response to confrontational non-public exchanges with residents concerning the pandemic, Keith on Wednesday restricted public input to matters on which the commissioners planned to vote.
“I will ask those who are making public comment, you will need to make public comment concerning today’s agenda which has been published and updated,” Keith said. “Those public comments are to be made only on those things that we as commissioners will be taking official action to today.”
Still, residents Susan Wheatley, Darcy Trunzo and Ron Riley were turned down when they broached the COVID-19 subject, which Keith said was not up for a vote.
“We will not be taking any action as far as COVID-19 … we will be giving an informational update from our EMA director but no action is to be taken,” Keith told Wheatley, advising her to phone the commissioners’ office to make an appointment to talk about the pandemic.
Riley was rebuffed when he protested that Wheatley couldn’t get answers.
“Set up an appointment and we will meet with you,” Keith told Riley.
Trunzo also was told that her request to comment ahead of Stutzman’s informational report would not be accepted.
“That is information only, there is no action to be taken; we are not going to discuss that,” Keith said.
The commissioners muted Trunzo from the Zoom online meeting when she persistently protested what she called “a repeated desire to suppress information from the public.”
Wheatley spoke again and gained some berth from the commissioners as she praised Indiana Regional Medical Center for “doing a wonderful job” with its COVID vaccination program.