HOMER CITY — Go on. Toast a marshmallow. Roast a weenie.
But not after 1 a.m.
Tighter outdoor burning regulations will be in place in about a month in Homer City, where four months of debate led to a unanimous vote of the borough council Tuesday on a revised ordinance.
The differences are time limits for permitted burning and penalties for unpermitted burning.
• Only food grilling and “recreational” campfires are allowed across the board. But fires have to be fully doused at 1 a.m. No smoldering will be allowed.
• Only clean, dry natural wood, natural gas, propane and charcoal are permitted fuels.
• A fire extinguisher must be at the ready.
• Other fires are allowed with permission of the mayor or police chief and with payment of a $10 fee at the borough office during business hours. Those would be the high school homecoming bonfire or fire department training exercises and such.
The idea of a fee met some ambivalence by council members. It was added on a straw vote of 4 to 2. Council President Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi and member Joe Iezzi were opposed; members Christine Worcester and Betsy Brown firmly supported a fee; councilmen Rick Jones and Matthew Black wavered then agreed to charge a permit fee.
• Rubbish, treated wood, chemical-based materials and other trash cannot be burned anytime. Don’t even ask.
• Those found responsible for unlawful fires will be told to put them out. Police and the fire department will extinguish any unattended fire.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison asked council to pencil in the final adjustments to the proposal presented by the public safety committee. Instead of a vague “fine of up to $300” for an infractions, the ordinance spells out a warning for a first offense, fines of $50 then $100 for second and third offenses, and $300 every time after that.
The text of the ordinance will be published for public review. Council tentatively would vote Aug. 3 to enact the provisions.
In other business, Homer City council:
• Approved plans for the 24th annual Hoodlebug Festival, set for Sunday, Sept. 12, with activities centered on the field across from the fire station. Organizers said the festival parade, however, would be canceled for a second year, and that CDC health guidelines would be followed throughout the event. The closing of Church Street from Main Street to the fire station was approved for the duration of the festival.
• Approved a proposal by Ryan Zeek, of United Pentecostal International, to convert a house at 50 Juniper St. into a church with offices and Sunday school classrooms, as recommended by the borough zoning hearing board. Council added a requirement for the church to provide adequate off-street parking for its congregation.
• Accepted a donation of vacated railroad bed from Central Blair Electric Company to the borough. The trail runs from Mazza Street to Floodway Park, and has a fair market value of $20,000 according to the formal donation agreement.
“They’re looking at donating another portion of this property to the water authority, where our raw water line is,” Borough Manager Rob Nymick said. “Hopefully we will own this whole railroad bed the whole way to Tide, which would protect our source of water.”
• Acknowledged the appearance of local track-and-field star Angel Piccirillo, Homer-Center High School Class of 2012, in the Olympic trials. Council members praised her efforts, though she did not advance to the Tokyo Summer Games.
• Took no action on long-discussed consideration of installing security cameras at Floodway Park in hopes of discouraging misbehavior after dark.
“There still are things going on. The police can’t be down there 24/7, of course,” Chairman Black told council. Remote controlled cameras at Floodway Park, Intown Park and the municipal building, all capable of being monitored on a control panel in the police station or on an app on mobile devices, would run $7,000 to $8,000, he said.
“We’ve been having some vandalism, some property destruction … and just recently some kids rode bicycles on the picnic tables,” Black said. “We need some surveillance and lights. It’s getting out of hand, really.”
• Heard Nymick’s report that volunteers from Summit Church will “paint curbs and mulch the trees and beautify Main Street,” on Saturday morning with tools and supplies provided by the borough.
Nymick said the borough is installing catch basins and drainage pipes in efforts to protect homeowners along Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue from flooding during heavy rains.
“We don’t have normal rain anymore. We’re getting 100-year rains three or four times a year now,” Nymick said.
• Learned from Jellison that Rebecca Leeper and the Lions Club donated 10 sets of goggles and 20 hand sanitizers to the police department.
• Heard Mayor Arlene Wanatosky’s appeal to borough residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Indiana County as a whole is not doing so well at this time with meeting President (Joe) Biden’s goal of 70 percent of the population getting their COVID-19 vaccinations by the Fourth of July,” Wanatosky said. The 70-percent threshold achieves “herd immunity” against the spread of the virus, she said.
Wanatosky said the county ranked 10th from last among the 67 counties of Pennsylvania in recent vaccination statistics from the state Health Department.
“I would like to see the residents of Homer City help in raising this percentage so we can defeat this virus,” she said. “Now that the delta variant is spreading, it is more important than ever to protect ourselves and those in our community since the delta mutation is more contagious.”