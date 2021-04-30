CENTER TOWNSHIP — A motorist escaped serious injury early Thursday when his vehicle sheared a utility pole along U.S. Route 119 just north of the Homer City borough line, but the crash caused electrical service interruptions for much of the day for 330 Penelec customers in the Homer City and Center Township areas.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency described the situation as a vehicle fire when it dispatched Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from Troop A, Indiana, at 4:13 a.m. to the vicinity of Hanksters Hot Rods, near the juncture of routes 119 and 56 with Tide Road in Center Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Trooper Daniel Bradley of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit was the chief investigator.
“Troopers determined that (the vehicle) exited the roadway, then impacted into and sheared a utility pole,” Greenfield said. “No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed by Route 119 Auto Sales and Service.”
FirstEnergy/Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said automated equipment was able to close the circuit at the accident scene, causing an initial outage that affected most customers for “seven minutes or so.”
However, Meyers said, Penelec then had to de-energize that entire circuit for several hours in the latter part of the morning.
“We were able to reconfigure the network and put all back into service for five or six hours, then it was out for a half-hour or so to wrap up repairs,” Meyers said.
The northbound lanes of Route 119 headed toward White Township were temporarily closed while the crash scene was cleared. At 4:34 a.m. ICEMA dispatched Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company to provide traffic control.
While a motorist triggered one series of power outages Thursday morning, nature had a role later in the day elsewhere in Indiana County.
ICEMA reported utility lines down at 9:09 a.m. along Sportsman Road in Conemaugh Township, bringing out Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, and at 2:33 p.m. along Greenwich Road in Green Township, bringing out Commodore Volunteer Fire Department.
At the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, winds were clocked with gusts of up to 17 mph at the time of the Sportsman Road incident, and 30 mph at the time of the Greenwich Road event.
The day’s forecast of thunderstorms and high winds prompted the Public Utility Commission to remind households of the steps they can take to deal with storm-related power outages.
Among its suggestions, the PUC said customers should report power outages to their utilities, saying they should not assume that the utility already knows about that outage or that others have already called.
It said motorists and pedestrians should not touch or approach any fallen lines, to stay away from objects or puddles in contact with downed power lines, and to not try to remove trees or limbs from power lines.
Other safety tips can be found at www.puc.pa.gov.