BLAIRSVILLE — It’s the freshest look that’s come upon downtown Blairsville since the small green parklets appeared where the Walker and Murphy buildings were leveled.
Over the past two weeks, a troupe of visiting artists has splashed the town with vivid, colorful paintings as part of a grant-funded program that organizers hold hopes of duplicating in other Indiana County communities.
The Blairsville art show actually is something of a duplicate of a program the artists introduced in 2020 in Indiana, where their works are discretely displayed on the sides of buildings.
While the works are ground-to-roof tall and spread the full length of the walls, they’re surprisingly inconspicuous in both communities. A drive on the main drag in each town yields few glimpses of the paintings but more deliberate side trips onto less traveled side streets and back alleys puts viewers smack in the middle of the galleries.
“They’re subtle but when you see them, it is ‘oh my goodness,’” said David Janusek, a member of Blairsville’s borough council. “They came in and really painted the town.”
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development led the pursuit of Creative Communities grant dollars from the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts to commission the Creative Spaces Collaborative for the mural projects.
Their intents are to give their members fresh canvas to work on, to publicly showcase their talent, to give communities a spark of pride, to pique local residents’ imaginations and to inspire young or budding painters to follow their paths in the production of outdoor art.
The last of the murals was finished late Sunday afternoon by Evan Lovett, an independent artist from Philadelphia. An entire wall of building along Sugar Alley, within sight of the Blairsville fire station, took viewers under water for an intimate look at native fish.
(Lovett painted the coal miner, the sunflowers and the kestrel with a group of mice on the walls of Indiana in 2020.)
Lovett, 36, said he has professionally painted murals since he was in his early 20s, complements his livelihood as a tattoo artist and runs a Philly area nonprofit organization as a passion.
Touching up the scales and fins on the images of a large-mouth bass, a striped bass and a flathead catfish, Lovett said he promotes wildlife conservation through his work.
“A lot of my art is conservation based so most of my murals are animal oriented,” Lovett said.
The fish painted on the wall are like those common in the nearby Conemaugh River and most waterways of western Pennsylvania.
He said he spent time with Evergreen Conservancy members in Indiana to learn about local waterways and decide on his mural subjects. A Lovett mural in support of Evergreen may be in the works.
“Oh, that’s cool!” said borough resident Stan Harper as he and his wife, Laura, both of Blairsville, pulled up off the alley and climbed out to watch Lovett at work.
“You’re so talented!” Laura Harper called out. “How awesome!”
The Harpers said they knew the artists had been in town making murals and they devoted their afternoon tracking them down.
“His works are gorgeous. And so tasteful. I love it,” Laura Harper said.
Indiana native Hannah Harley directs the Spruce Arts Residency, one of the partner groups in the collaborative.
“Last year’s project was like a gift,” Harley said. “We were awarded a five-year grant for creative placemaking. It’s a long journey and certainly is not done yet.”
The mission of Creative Spaces Collaborative is to promote public art engagement, Harley said. “All the art organizations in Indiana County can meet up and put things on for the arts and make Indiana County a creative destination,” she explained. “Right now we have public art. We’re looking to things like film festivals, workshops and creative conferences in the county.
“And it’s to take people to Indiana, Blairsville, Homer City, Clymer — it really is about spreading out to make the county itself the destination.”
The next four years of the grant program — which actually is in the form of reimbursement and matching cash after the organization raises donations and carries on its programs — will grow with guidance from experienced outdoor artists in the Dripped on the Road program.
“Dripped on the Road reached out to me through the marketing I was doing for the Spruce Art Residency program, and they asked if we’d be willing to work with them,” Harley said. “They’re great people and this is helpful because we have not done a lot of large-scale public art projects. They can train us how to do that and make it what the artists expect: what kinds of things to do with the walls, how to prep, and things like that. And it’s really cool. They decided to like Indiana County through Instagram and decided to make it a part of their experience.”
The Creative Spaces Collaborative plan calls for building a database of Indiana County property owners who are willing to have murals painted on their buildings. That inventory would steer each year’s outdoor art program.
As a year ago in Indiana, the Dripped on the Road team of seven roving muralists — generally from New York, Boston and Philadelphia — completed most of the paintings in Blairsville. They painted on 11 commercial and residential buildings and on a wall inside River Valley High School, Janusek said.
“Like in Indiana, our community came out and supported these artists,” Janusek said. He estimated 45 people followed a tour map to see the works Saturday and viewed a documentary focusing on the Indiana project that evening.
“The project is supposed to start an interest in arts. The people become artists, they come up with ideas. It’s neat to see the community rally around the artists and accept them.”
It’s a level of acceptance that rose to community leaders presenting River Valley sweatshirts as gifts to the painters, Janusek said.
And it was pleasantly reciprocated as the artists suited up in River Valley gear, headed to the stadium and cheered on the Panthers football team at their game Friday night.
It’s a sincere level of mutual respect that sprang from the dedicated efforts in the borough’s narrow side streets, which now sport professional works of art rather than graffiti and gang colors.
Within the town, Janusek said, he believes the project has brought people together to talk about the paintings and share their appreciation and pride.
As Janusek sees it, the project could snowball into something more prominent.
“The thing is, these guys are smart as artists,” Janusek said. “The idea is they start on the back alleys and the town adopts it. We’ve already had people who want to do something with the rest of the wall with the ‘Blairsville’ design. They’ve approached me and said ‘Hey, I want to go out, get a group of together, get donated paint and we can do something with that wall.’
“They’ve planted the seed.”