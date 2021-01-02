Keith and Tiffany Mancuso are familiar with unconventional deliveries. As the dispatcher for Smith Bus Company, Keith has been sending drivers on runs to drop off schoolwork or lunches at student homes, as well as pick up children enrolled in hybrid learning during the time of COVID-19. Tiffany is an instructional specialist and cyber administrator in the Marion Center School District, employing many inventive learning tools to keep students engaged while learning remotely.
As parents of the first baby of 2021 born at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, the Creekside, Indiana County, couple’s New Year’s Day delivery was also out of the ordinary, because it was a planned C-section, which just happened to coincide with Jan. 1. Tiffany’s due date was actually Jan. 8, but her obstetrician, Dr. Beth Maxwell of Excela Health OB/GYN, schedules Cesarean births once mothers-to-be reach 39 weeks for the health and safety of both mother and baby.
And Jan. 1 is the day Tiffany reached that pregnancy milestone.
Kevin Reynolds Mancuso was born at 7:29 a.m. Friday, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20ﾾ inches. The couple’s first child together, Kevin will be welcomed home by two older brothers, Connor, 9, and Logan, 7. All three boys have January birthdays, and they occurred on odd numbered days of the month, and odd numbered years. Kevin also has an older stepsister, Brianna, 23.