A one-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Daniel J. Hartzell, 31, of Creekside. State police out of Kittanning reported that the crash occurred on Route 85, east of Sagamore Road, in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Friday.
Hartzell was navigating a left-hand turn in the roadway on his Yamaha motorcycle when he entered the soft shoulder located along the eastbound lane, police said. As he attempted to steer back onto the road, he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, striking the pavement and suffering major head trauma.
Life Flight was called to the scene and Hartzell was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he later succumbed to his injuries. State police are continuing to investigate the accident.
