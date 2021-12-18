Creekside Volunteer Fire Company compounded its stock of life-saving rescue equipment with the delivery of a pair of Ion brand hydraulic vehicle-rescue tools — a cutter and a spreader used to free entrapped drivers and passengers from wrecked vehicles.
The fire department’s current tools have been in use since 1987, according to Fire Chief Cody Hitchings.
The new ones, with a price tag of $21,000, are expected to reduce the average rescue time from 45 minutes to less than 25 minutes.
Hitchings said the department placed orders earlier this year for the rescue tools and for a new fire engine at a cost of $641,000 but delivery of the new truck is said to be a year away.
The department earns the money to pay off the new apparatus with the proceeds from weekly bingo games, periodic gun bashes and an annual fund drive.