For it being an award-winning rail trail for area hikers and bikers, the Ghost Town Trail of eastern Indiana County has caught Dean Banko’s eye in a different way.
Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year for 2020, the old railroad path always sees its share of runners, and it has hosted a number of footraces over the years.
Banko, of New Florence, won’t be the first to organize a race on the trail but his scenario, he’s fairly certain, is unmatched.
Registration now is underway, and about five dozen people so far have signed up for a run planned on the clean, mildly-rising Rexis Spur that branches off the main trail near Vintondale and crosses into Cambria County. The trail stretches an uninterrupted 2.5 miles and gently increases 115 feet in elevation before it reaches Red Mill Road, so the racers will turn before the crossing and double back, all downhill, for a neat 5-mile run.
The race date is Oct. 30. The day before Halloween. And it’s the Ghost Town Trail, for crying out loud.
Maybe screaming should be the word.
The race will be run at night.
Ghost Town Trail oozes history at almost every point. The railroad path once wended its way past a number of coal mines, tipples, the Eliza iron furnace and a string of once-booming little towns. But the mines and tipples are gone, the trains are gone, and the people are gone. Only ghost towns remain.
One of the last standing remnants of the century-old era, a quarter mile from the turnaround point on the race route, is what the locals call the quarry shack. It’s old, it’s abandoned and its history is not completely clear.
Multiplying the creepiness factor, Banko said, is that the quarry shack was shown in the indie horror film, “The Boonies,” released earlier this year.
So Banko has dubbed this the Quarry Shack 5 Miler.
“We’ll require everyone to have a head lamp or some kind of lighting device. There are no crossings whatsoever,” Banko said. He plans to post reflective signs as mile markers to keep runners oriented.
Portable lighting devices will be stationed at the turnaround, near the creepy quarry shack, at a bridge on the race route and at the start/finish line.
For safety, pets won’t be permitted. Strollers will be allowed but must be illuminated.
All the rules are on the Quarry Shack 5 Miler event page on Facebook.
Banko, 38, has had an appetite to run a different kind of race. He said he took up competitive running in 2015 and has finished more than 400 races.
“I’m a big runner and obstacle course racer, and I want to start putting on big events … that I would like to run. Unique things and experiences.”
This fits the bill.
An after-dark race on Ghost Town Trail would be the first of its kind in this area, to Banko’s knowledge, but outside the county, they’re not unheard of.
“In trail running and ultras, we do that a lot,” he said. “A couple of Pittsburgh area races are done at dusk, but I’d say there has not been one within 30 miles of Indiana that I am aware of. And I know there has never been one on Ghost Town Trail itself.”
Banko also said he’s eager to get a stout race onto the calendar.
“This year has been so rough for races. You either get 150 or maybe just 20. With the Pittsburgh Marathon not going on, they haven’t had a real ‘A’ race,” Banko said. “We want to bring attention to it. It’s something unique in this area.”
The trail lends itself to being darker than dark. It passes by few if any homes, roads or signs of life.
“And (the spur) is my favorite part of the entire Ghost Town Trail,” Banko added. “To me, it’s the most green and scenic. It’s lush with green.”
The Quarry Shack 5 Miler itself will take on seasonal tones. Halloween-related bling will be handed out, rather than traditional medals, to the top three finishers in 15 age groups. Spooky decorations are planned along the trail.
Registered racers ($25 in advance, $30 on race day) will be given custom unisex T-shirts and bib numbers.
Maybe they should bring their own change of shorts.
Finally, racers will be relied on to exercise common sense. Dressing up in costume for Halloween is not only welcomed but encouraged.
“The scarier the better. Let’s bring it back to the old days when kids scared each other,” Banko said.
The quarry shack, having been seen in “The Boonies,” should be part of the attraction.
“I put that out there in the run signup because maybe it will draw more interest from people who have seen the film,” Banko said.
“I’m trying to put on a race that I would want to go to,” he said. “I do want it to be fun but it’s a safe environment since it’s a closed course. And this section is pretty well maintained.”
As the online event description puts it, “If you never ran in the dark this is a SPOOKTACULAR opportunity to get your feet wet and see what is all about and why people enjoy it while being around friends.”
Signup ends at noon Oct. 30. Race site check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., the race begins at 6:30 and awards will be presented just after 8 p.m.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events /365126321994122.