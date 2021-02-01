CENTER TOWNSHIP — A farmer’s quick work to hose down a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in a barn along Fabin Road saved a precarious situation from getting out of hand, a fire official said.
Crews from Aultman, Coral-Graceton, Homer City and Indiana fire departments finished dousing a fire that began in the vicinity of some acetylene tanks and welding equipment in a barn on Carl George’s farm just after 1:30 p.m., said Sarah Shaffer of the Aultman fire department.
“The pulled everything out. Nothing blew; nothing happened,” she said.
“It could have been a heck of a lot worse.
No one was hurt. Shaffer said there was little structural damage.
Fire officials didn’t pinpoint the exact cause of the fire, but Shaffer said the owner told firefighters that he heard an explosion and believed some paint cans were responsible.
“The owner was real quick,” Shaffer said. “We called for the tanker task force but fortunately we didn’t have to use them.”
The fire companies finished their work in less than an hour.