PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Fire departments and emergency services from both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line converged on a wooded area of Plumcreek Township on Thursday afternoon to battle a brush fire along state Route 2003.
Indiana County Emergency Management sent Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to the scene at 2:11 p.m., then Creekside Volunteer Fire Company at 2:29 p.m. On Facebook, Creekside firefighters said Elderton District and Rural Valley firefighters also were dispatched by Armstrong County, along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
In addition, Creekside’s company said it was aided by some good timing regarding one of its sport utility vehicles.
“As we were dispatched for a brush (fire) and manpower, Lou Gleason of Mcadoo Motorsports called and said UTV 266 was ready for pickup after front and back bumper installation,” Creekside posted on Facebook.
“As Brush (unit) 263 passed the dealer Lou awaited 260 Assistant 1 and drove UTV 266 on the trailer and helped our guys tie it down. Members then proceeded to the fire on State Route 2003.”
Creekside thanked Mcadoo as well as all the units involved in fighting the Plumcreek fire.