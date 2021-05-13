A state police probe of home intrusions and vehicle break-ins in central and eastern Indiana County has been broadened to include several additional burglaries and thefts, investigators said Wednesday.
Troopers had seven such cases under investigation by noon Tuesday.
As the day wore on and property owners discovered evidence of more break-ins, investigators raised the total to 14 crimes that had been reported in White, Cherryhill and Rayne Townships, according to a report.
Investigators think they all are connected.
Several vehicles had been left unlocked and were rifled but nothing was stolen, Trooper Cliff Greenfield reported in a news release.
Where goods were stolen, the losses included personal items, an electronic device and some tools, Greenfield said.
Troopers renewed a call for people to lock their vehicles, houses and sheds and to keep vehicles out of view.
They asked anyone with information about the break-in spree or who has noticed suspicious people or activity in their areas to phone the state police station at Indiana.