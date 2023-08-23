Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are calling attention to an 11-month-old search for Paul Millar Loughner Jr., 49, of Derry, Westmoreland County.
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, are searching for Loughner on charges of aggravated assault stemming for a domestic incident on Sept. 25, 2022.
According to Crime Stoppers, Loughner is believed to be traveling out of state, and his last known location was in Wheeling, W.Va., on Sept. 25, 2022.
He is described as a White male, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighing and 180 pounds.
When last seen he was operating a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Texas registration 327552G, with a white seal tank on the back.
Crime Stoppers is advising anyone coming into contact with Loughner to exercise extreme caution.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in the Kiski Valley at (724) 697-5780, or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.