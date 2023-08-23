Paul Millar Loughner

Paul Millar Loughner

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are calling attention to an 11-month-old search for Paul Millar Loughner Jr., 49, of Derry, Westmoreland County.

State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, are searching for Loughner on charges of aggravated assault stemming for a domestic incident on Sept. 25, 2022.

