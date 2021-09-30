INDIANA — The traditional IUP Crimson Huddle Alumni and Friends Pregame Party will bring old and new friends together, recognize the Class of 2020 and stir up school spirit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Open to all, the Crimson Huddle begins after the 10 a.m. parade with a family-friendly celebration carrying through to the kickoff of the football game at Miller Stadium against Gannon at 2 p.m.
Those attending the Crimson Huddle will find a full buffet and an assortment of drinks (nonalcoholic, plus beer and wine).
The IUP drumline will be performing at the event.
Admission at the door is $25 per individual age 15 and older, $10 per child 7-14 and free for children 6 and younger. Register online at iup.edu/homecoming and pay $20 per individual age 15 and older.
This year’s Crimson Huddle will include a special celebration of IUP’s Class of 2020. An in-person commencement ceremony for these graduates was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each 2020 graduate will receive free admission to the Crimson Huddle, a free T-shirt and a ticket to the football game.
A portion of each adult registration fee collected at the door will be directed to support the Fund for IUP Athletics.
For the schedule of events and more information, see iup.edu/homecoming.