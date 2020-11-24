A Virginia man has been walking across the United States to promote an activities camp for sick and terminally ill children in North Carolina.
“Strictly through awareness is how I reach people,” Steve Young said during a stop Monday afternoon at The Indiana Gazette.
It is his latest walk to raise awareness of Victory Junction, an 84-acre camp near Randleman, N.C., which was the dream of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation member of a famed auto racing family. Its website describes it as a camp “for children with serious medical conditions, always at no cost to their families.”
“I am writing a book about my travels,” said Young, 64. He’s writing a log of his travels and takes time at libraries to transfer his writings onto a USB flash drive.
Young started off on his latest walk out of his hometown of Patrick Springs, Va., on March 10. He said he expects to return home sometime in February.
According to the www.vic toryjunction.org website, Adam Petty visited children in pediatric hospitals between races. In 1999, he and his father, NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, visited Camp Boggy Creek, a SeriousFun camp in Florida.
“He also began saving money and developing the plans for the children’s camp of his dreams,” the website went on. However, the dreams would outlive him, as young Petty died in a racing accident at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“He died at the age of 19,” Young said. “He would have been 39 this year.”
Young stopped off in Indiana on his way between Punxsutawney and Latrobe, to which he intended to start walking this morning via Route 119.
“The first place I go in a town is the police department,” Young said. “Officer (Adam) Lewis (of the Indiana Borough Police Department) helped me set up a tent through the Chevy Chase Center (in White Township). A volunteer there let me set up in his backyard.”
Young also took the time to see the historical sites here, including the statue of Jimmy Stewart outside the Indiana County Court House.
“I don’t carry anything of value on my walk,” Young said. He said he has money wired from home to the local Walmart stores.
Young said he was inspired by God to make the trek, which this time around has covered some 8,000 miles so far, first across the South to California, then across the northern United States.
He’s also been inspired by a childhood friend in southern Florida.
“We grew up with a girl with severe birth defects,” Young recalled. “Me and my sister were her best friends.”
He said she was a survivor of thalidomide, a drug pregnant women were given in the 1950s and 1960s to treat nausea — but which left her with “a little bit of a thumb and a pinky finger” on her hand.
And no desire to have others intervene for her with bullies.
“She would handle her own problems,” Young said.
But he also recalled how he and his sister prodded two classmates to fight for her, describing this friend as “drop dead gorgeous” in her youth.
Meanwhile, Adam Petty’s dream was being pulled together.
“The Petty family gathered their strength and challenged themselves, their friends and the NASCAR community to build his inspired dream,” according to the Victory Junction website. “A place where children with serious illness would be able to experience the joys of childhood and forget about being sick for a while.”
His grandparents, Richard and Lynda Petty, donated the land, and others in the Petty family spearheaded a capital campaign in 2002, collecting donations from corporations, individuals and foundations.
“Adam’s legacy of love was realized when we opened our gates to our first campers in June of 2004,” the Victory Junction website said.
Young became involved with Victory Junction and started walking to raise money for it in 2007.
Meanwhile, others also are working to keep the legacy alive.
In 1995 Adam’s father Kyle Petty started an annual Charity Ride Across America, a cross-country motorcycle trek that benefits Victory Junction. According to the charity ride’s Facebook page, 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $19 million over the past quarter-century.
The next edition of the ride is to take place from May 1 to 7. More details can be found at www.kylepettycharityride.com.