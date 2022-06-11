Dennis Foster, left, chairman of the board of trustees at Grace United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Bill Blair, senior pastor at the 90-year-old downtown Indiana church, held a cross that a crew from Unique Services & Applications Inc. of Pittsburgh would install in the steeple Friday afternoon, as part of an overhaul of the church expected to take three weeks to complete.
Some interior work also was slated. They said the church’s preservation fund is covering the cost of the work.
The four-generation family-run U.S.A. also was involved in a cross installation at the church in 1945.