penndot-logo.jpg
Picasa

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said Tuesday that lane restrictions are planned Saturday along Indian Springs Road (Business U.S. Route 422) south of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.

PennDOT said flaggers will be out Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as lane restrictions are planned along Indian Springs Road while crews replace a cross pipe and continue work to widen the roadway.

Tags