The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said Tuesday that lane restrictions are planned Saturday along Indian Springs Road (Business U.S. Route 422) south of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.
PennDOT said flaggers will be out Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as lane restrictions are planned along Indian Springs Road while crews replace a cross pipe and continue work to widen the roadway.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the area affected will be between Eat‘n Park and the Hampton Inn, but traffic also may affect the intersection of Oakland Avenue.
She said motorists should be alert in that area and may experience delays Saturday.
The work is part of the continuing $19.83 million widening and resurfacing of Route 286 and Business U.S. 422 which includes replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run and installation of sidewalks along Route 286.
Gibbs said other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements. The entire project is projected for completion by December 2023.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
PennDOT said 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.