Indiana restaurateur John Crouse has pleaded guilty to two summary counts filed by the Indiana Borough Police Department for his operation of Crouse’s Cafe in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent shutdown order.
According to court records, Crouse was not present Wednesday when his guilty pleas were accepted by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Haberl assessed Crouse $118.75 in fines and costs for violating the Disease Prevention and Control Act of 1955 and $66.25 in fines and costs for violating an order issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
On Jan. 2, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said Crouse was cited for serving diners after being warned to comply with the order issued Dec. 10 by Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Wolf and Levine had directed restaurants and taverns to serve only take-out meals, offer curbside service or to deliver orders from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3.
However, as Crouse’s posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 15, “we can not justify shutting our doors two weeks before Christmas. Remaining closed would require us to lay off over 25 employees.”
Schawl said his officers met with Crouse that same day to review the state order. Subsequently, IBPD issued written warnings when the restaurant served patrons in the dining room on Dec. 16, 19 and 21.